New Dicelings Transforming Dungeons & Dragons Dice Are On Sale Now
Back on October of last year, somebody at Hasbro had the bright idea to combine their Transformers property and their Dungeons & Dragons property into a toy line for the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Enter Dicelings – large 20-sided dice that transform into iconic D&D monsters. The first wave included a white Owlbear, the black dragon Rakor, the red dragon Themberchaud, and a Beholder. Wave 2 in the series includes a white dragon, black Displacer, and a blue Beholder.
Pre-orders for the entire collection of Dicelings figures can be found here at Entertainment Earth for $13.99 each with free domestic U.S. shipping on orders $39+ using the code supplied at checkout. You'll also save 10% on in-stock orders using our exclusive ComicBook link. You can check out Hasbro's entire collection of figures for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the classic cartoon right here.
What is the Live-Action Dungeons & Dragons Movie About?
The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31st.