New ‘Fortnite’ Tournament Featuring Ninja and iKON Announced

It was recently teased by popular Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins that a Fortnite event would be taking place in New York on March 16th and that it would feature a brand new map. Now Samsung has unveiled the details, and it looks like a blast for Fortnite players.

Set to take place this weekend in New York City, the Level Up tournament will feature both Ninja and K-pop group iKON, who now have their own skin and emote in Fortnite for those who own a Samsung Galaxy S10. Speaking of which, the tournament will be played entirely on mobile devices, which is surely a departure from previous Fortnite events.

According to Samsung: “Guests will compete in a mobile Fortnite tournament on the Galaxy S10+ throughout the day for a chance to play on stage with Twitch streamer Ninja and members of iKON. The top 12 players from the day will be announced at 5 pm and a live leaderboard will be displayed to track real-time results. The finals match will be played on a first-of-its-kind Creative island.”

For those who intend on attending, or plan on watching from home on Twitch, the schedule will be as follows:

12:00 pm: Doors open

1:00 pm: Tournament begins

5:00 pm: Twelve finalists are announced

6:00 pm: Panel discussion begins with Ninja and iKON, hosted by Ryan Penagos (@AgentM)

6:20 pm: Tournament finals begin

7:10 pm: iKON performance begins

7:45 pm: Ninja meet and greet

8:00 pm: Event concludes

If you’re looking to go up against the likes of Ninja and iKON, you can register for the event right here. The event will be for players 13 years of age and older, and it will be first come, first served.

What do you think about all of this? In the New York area and looking to face off against Ninja? Do you think it will be interesting to see a Fortnite tournament held on mobile phones instead of PCs or consoles? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

