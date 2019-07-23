New Fortnite Weapon Shows You Where the Next Circle Is

Fortnite’s latest update that’s now gone live has given players a new way to plan out their next movements with the Storm Scout Sniper Rifle. Along with being able to spot enemies from great distance, this new weapon can also figure out where the next storm circles are going to be so that players can plan accordingly. It’s a sniper and a storm tracker all in one, and it’s available in the game’s loot pool now in two different rarities.

The Storm Scout Sniper Rifle was added in the v9.41 Content Update that went live early on Tuesday morning. No other sniper rifles were vaulted with the release of this new gun, so you’ve now got a higher chance of finding a sniper which may or not be a good thing depending on how proficient you are with that type of weapons.

Details on how the weapon’s tracking perk actually works as well as its damage and other stats can be seen below courtesy of the patch notes for the v9.41 Content Update.

Storm Scout Sniper Rifle

The scope on this sniper rifle contains an embedded weather map that displays upcoming storm circles before they are revealed on the minimap.

Available at Epic and Legendary Rarities.

Damage: 81/85 Headshot: 202/212

1 Rounds per second.

Uses Heavy Ammo.

Reload Speed: 2.84s/2.7s.

The v9.41 Content Update is live! Jump in and try out the new Storm Scout Sniper Rifle. Read the patch notes here: https://t.co/6MkqK4qT9M — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2019

Along with the totally new weapon, returning items have also appeared again in the form of Birthday Presents and Birthday Cakes. Finding a Birthday Present will award players with some extra loot while using a Birthday Cake will grant health and shields to the user. Both of those items will be in the game until July 25th, and the details of how each of them work can be found below. Neither can be found in the Arena or Tournament modes, so more competitive players don’t have to worry about adjusting to these features.

Birthday Presents

Available in Legendary Rarity.

Can be found from Floor loot, Chests, Vending Machines, Supply Drops, and Llamas. Not available in Arena and Tournament playlists.

Presents have six possible packages of loot.

Birthday Cake

Found around various POIs. Not available in Arena and Tournament playlists.

Grants 5 Health and 5 Shield.

Fortnite’s update was a light one outside of these new and returning features. The full patch notes can be found here, and the update is now live across the game’s available platforms.