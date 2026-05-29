New Free Dungeons & Dragons Adventure is Perfect for Beginners (Here’s How to Claim Your Copy)

When it comes to getting into tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons, finding a group can be the biggest barrier. And for beginners, playing a game like D&D with seasoned players can be pretty intimidating. Thankfully, there are ways to ease new players into the fold, whether you’ve got a group full of newbies or a mix of seasoned and newer players at the table. But often, tools like the D&D Starter Set come at a cost. So if you really want to give D&D a try without quite as much heavy lifting price-wise, free mini-adventures can be an ideal solution. And a new, official freebie just dropped on D&D Beyond.

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International Day of Play is an annual holiday that celebrates the importance of play for social development, particularly for younger kids. It’s celebrated annually on June 11th, and Wizards of the Coast is known for celebrating with new freebies. This year’s short and sweet, beginner-friendly adventure is available early through D&D Beyond, and will also be available in local game stores on June 11th, 2026. Like prior International Day of Play giveaways, the new Borderlands Quest: Dagger Danger! is a short adventure geared at level 1 heroes. In other words, it’s a perfect way for newbies to try D&D for the first time.

How to Get D&D‘s New One-Shot Adventure for Free

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

D&D Beyond recently launched a brand-new introductory adventure geared towards new DMs and players. This year’s offering is tied into the Heroes of the Borderlands starter set, and it’s called Borderlands Quest: Dagger Danger! You don’t need the starter box to play, but you will need a way to access the official D&D rules. The adventure is fairly short and sweet, and will likely only take a session or two to run. It’s written to guide a new DM through the process of running a session for the first time, with plenty of tips along the way. It also features a good mix of monsters for players to battle against throughout a nice mini dungeon crawl. In other words, Dagger Danger! is a pretty good intro to what it’s like to play a longer campaign.

To claim this new, free one-shot from D&D Beyond, you just need to have an account. You can make one for free, and a paid membership isn’t required to snag this freebie. Once you have made or logged into your account, simply head to the Borderlands Quest: Dagger Danger! claim page to add this adventure to your D&D Beyond library, free of charge. Players with a free account can also access premade Level 1 characters from Heroes of the Borderlands through D&D Beyond, if they don’t want to try their hand at making a character from scratch just yet.

courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

This isn’t the only free adventure available for June’s International Day of Play. The adventure that Wizards of the Coast released last year, Borderlands Quest: Goblin Trouble, is also still available to claim for free. Like the newer one-shot, this adventure is short and sweet with an eye towards newer players and DMs. But it also includes an overview of key D&D rules, plus 8 premade character sheets, so it’s an even more comprehensive toolkit for newer players. Borderlands Quest: Goblin Trouble can be claimed by anyone with a D&D Beyond account. So if you didn’t snag it last year, you may as well grab it while you’re logged in and ready to go. That way, you’ll have two beginner-friendly one-shots in your arsenal to tempt new players to try D&D before diving into a longer campaign.

What do you think of short, beginner-friendly one-shots like this? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!