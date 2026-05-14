All 5 New Dungeons & Dragons 5e Spells From D&D Beyond Drops, Ranked

Earlier this month, Wizards of the Coast dropped a massive batch of new content for D&D Beyond subscribers. This first influx is just the beginning for the new Drops program, which will add new content to the subscriber library on a weekly basis. Each Thursday, Dungeons & Dragons fans can expect to see a few new pieces of content, from Maps VTT tokens to encounters and new player character options. But just how exciting is the new content that’s arrived on D&D Beyond so far?

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On May 7th, the first wave of new content brought several older spells up to snuff for D&D 5e use. This, along with several new feats, was the primary offering aimed at players rather than DMs. Because I’m a D&D Beyond subscriber myself, I’ve got access to the list of new spells added to the library. So, let’s take a look at just how good these additions really are, and what they could add to your next character build in D&D. I’ve ranked our 5 new additions based on overall usefulness and how unique they are compared to current 5e offerings.

5) Insidious Rhythm

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Level: 1st

Class: Bard

This new spell is for the Bards and only the Bards. Given that I’m currently playing a Bard, I might try this one out. Insidious Rhythm forces your foes to pass a Wisdom save or take disadvantage on Concentration saving throws. When upcast, it lets you target additional foes, one per extra level.

Insidious Rhythm could have its uses if you’re up against a tough Caster who’s rolling Concentration checks often. But it’s definitely one of those spells that requires a very specific situation to be useful. As such, while it’s fun to have a new Bard exclusive spell, this is far from the most interesting option on offer from the first wave of D&D Beyond Drops.

4) Buzzing Bee

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Level: 1st

Class: Druid, Ranger, Sorcerer, & Wizard

This returning spell from 1st edition Dungeons & Dragons gets points for being fun. Buzzing Bee lets you summon a noisy spectral bee to bug your target creature. This gives them Disadvantage on Wisdom and Dexterity checks, as well as Constitution saves for maintaining Concentration. It also renders them unable to benefit from being Invisible.

As far as distraction spells go, this one is a bit more versatile than Insidious Rhythm. There are more Disadvantages associated with dealing with this busy bee, and preventing Invisibility can definitely come in handy in certain situations. But at the end of the day, it’s still a level 1 spell that will only help you out of certain situations.

3) Leomund’s Lamentable Belaborment

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Level: 6th

Class: Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard

Leomond’s Lamentable Belaborment is a returning spell first introduced way back in the first edition of Dungeons & Dragons. As a 6th-level spell, this one only comes into play for higher-level Casters. But it definitely earns points for fun flavor. Every creature in a 10-foot radius has to succeed on an Intelligence save or wind up Charmed. Specifically, they have to spend their entire turn arguing against the inflammatory statement you used to invoke the spell.

Provided they fail their saves, this spell pretty much fully incapacitates your foes for a full turn. More if they continue to fail their saves, so it could be especially helpful against enemies with terrible Intelligence stats. I’d definitely be up for adding this one to my spell list, but there are some more interesting options on our list that don’t take up quite such a high-level spell slot.

2) Sticks to Snakes

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Level: 4th

Class: Cleric, Druid, Ranger

As someone constantly resisting the urge to make another Druid, I love to see a fun new Druid spell. Sticks to Snakes is another returning spell from 1st edition, one that many fans have homebrewed for 5e over the years. At last, it’s official once again, thanks to the D&D Beyond Drops. It pretty much does what it says on the tin, letting you turn up to four nearby nonmagical sticks into snakes.

The summoned snakes use the Venomous Snake stat block and take their turn immediately after yours. While Venomous Snakes aren’t the toughest summoned creatures, having four of them at your disposal can help deal some extra damage or distract an enemy for a few rounds. With just 5 HP, they won’t last long, but this is nevertheless a spell that combines flavor and utility for a pretty solid addition to your Druid, Ranger, or Cleric spell list.

1) Astral Flood

courtesy of Arcanum Worlds

Level: 3rd

Class: Bard, Cleric, Sorcerer, Wizard

I am admittedly partial to a nice Area of Effect spell. But my personal play preferences aside, Astral Flood is just plain useful, while only needing a 3rd-level spell slot. This spell, which is a new creation for the Drops program, lets you unleash magic as Cold or Radiant energy in a 30-foot cone. Creatures that fail their Dexterity throw will take 4d10 damage of the chosen type and are also subject to additional effects. Cold damage deals out Disadvantage for the creature’s next D20 test, whereas Radiant makes them Blinded beyond a 15-foot radius.

As far as the new spells from this wave of Drops go, I think this one has the most utility for the spell slot level required. That said, it does have the unfortunate possibility of doing basically nothing if the targeted creatures succeed on their Dex saving throws. So, it’s definitely best used against a large group of enemies in the hopes of a few hits. But if you need a good AoE spell to try, Astral Flood looks up to the job.

Are you planning to use any of the newest D&D 5e spells? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!