Giant Skull’s Canceled D&D Game Has Me Very Worried about Warlock

Given the breakout success of Baldur’s Gate 3, the next major RPG under the Dungeons & Dragons brand will have big shoes to fill. There’s a storied history of great and not-so-great D&D video games, but BG3 certainly seems to have upped the ante. Going into 2026, we had a few contenders for the next major D&D RPG. Giant Skull, a newly founded studio led by Stig Asmussen of God of War fame, had a project in the works. And during the 2025 Game Awards, Wizards of the Coast unveiled Warlock with a cryptic teaser trailer. Now, one of those projects has already been axed, and I’m officially concerned.

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The unnamed Dungeons & Dragons project would’ve been Giant Skull’s first game. But last week, Hasbro canceled the upcoming action-adventure game. Wizards of the Coast reportedly “decided not to pursue an early concept from Giant Skull,” suggesting the game was early in development but not going in a direction that worked for the D&D IP holder. From the sounds of it, they parted with Giant Skull on good terms, but this move raises some red flags for the future of D&D video games.

Giant Skull’s D&D Game Could’ve Been Great, But It Didn’t Sound Like Baldur’s Gate 4

D&D and Giant Skull Reveal New Partnership

Because it was still in early development, we never learned much about what Giant Skull’s proposed D&D game would’ve looked like. But it’s honestly hard to believe it wouldn’t have been amazing. Giant Skull might be a new studio, but its team has an impressive track record. Asmussen has developed a ton of beloved action games, including the iconic Star Wars Jedi series. And though the D&D game never got so much as a cinematic teaser (at least, a public one), it sounded good.

When it was first announced, the project was said to be aimed at building a “rich new Dungeons & Dragons universe filled with immersive storytelling, heroic combat, and exhilarating traversal.” From the sounds of it, the game would’ve been a narrative-driven single-player action title, likely moving away from the turn-based CRPG format of Baldur’s Gate 3. And though that sounds like a great game, it may not be the game Wizards wants to follow Baldur’s Gate 3 with. Given that they decided not to move forward with the project, that feels pretty clear. But since Warlock sounds kind of similar, I’m a bit concerned about what the future holds for that project now, too.

Next Look at Warlock Originally Teased for Summer 2026, And Here’s Hoping We Still Get One

Courtesy of Invoke Studios and Wizards of the coast

Warlock got its first teaser trailer in late 2025 during The Game Awards. Since then, Invoke Studios and Wizards of the Coast have been pretty quiet about the upcoming release. But we do know it’s going to be a third-person action-adventure RPG, in which we play as a Warlock. It sounds quite different from the party-based CRPG that is Baldur’s Gate 3, and I’m on record saying that seems like the right move. However, it’s been several months since we’ve gotten any new info on the game. That may be by design given the summer 2026 promise of more info. However, this latest development for Giant Skull’s D&D project doesn’t leave me feeling optimistic.

It’s always possible Wizards opted not to move forward with Giant Skull’s game because it was too similar to Warlock. After all, both would be action-adventure RPGs set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. And with Invoke Studios being in-house for Wizards, perhaps leaning into that project simply made more sense. But with so little information about either game out there, I wonder if Wizards isn’t having a bit of choice paralysis about how to build on the success of Baldur’s Gate 3, which brought many new fans to the world of D&D. And if that’s the case, it may well be that Warlock could wind up on the chopping block for also being nothing like a Baldur’s Gate 4 style follow-up.

From our early looks at Warlock, though, I hope that’s not the case. I think the pivot to a single-player game with a focused protagonist and a slightly narrower scope could work well after BG3. I like the idea of challenging players to lean into the Warlock class, offering a deep dive that explores the spellcaster rather than letting you simply choose your usual default option (ahem, Druid).

With Summer Game Fest, aka “all the showcases” season quickly approaching, I really hope we see something new from Warlock. Not only would it be a much-needed sign of life after the Giant Skull project was scrapped, but it feels like the right timing to show off a bit more of this game. In fact, the teaser trailer told us to expect more in summer 2026, so if that more doesn’t emerge in the coming weeks, it certainly won’t feel like a good sign. That said, Warlock has a vague 2027 release window, so there’s still time before the silence is truly concerning.

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