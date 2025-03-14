7 Best D&D Campaigns for New Players

One of the biggest hurdles to playing Dungeons & Dragons is finding people to play with. For those hoping to get their friends and family into D&D so they can get regular sessions on the calendar, it can be tough to know where to start. As much fun as D&D can be, the game can intimidate new players with its books full of rules. Wizards of the Coast has even made major changes to the upcoming 5e Starter Set to try and address that problem. But in the meantime, how do you get new players hooked on Dungeons & Dragons?

One approach is finding the right campaign for new players. While this will partly depend on the interests of those sitting around the table, some adventures are a bit more beginner-friendly than others. You want the right mix of challenge and interest to ease players into the mechanics while still offering a compelling story that turns them into lifelong D&D fans. These seven adventures are a great place to start with your party’s first D&D adventure. Some are official Wizards of the Coast products while others are 5e-compatible adventures, but all of them are a good time.

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight

Artwork from Wild Beyond the Witchlight

Player Levels: 1-8

Price: $49.95

My own D&D party just wrapped this 2021 campaign, so it’s fresh on my mind as a rather unique adventure experience. Wild Beyond the Witchlight is a fun, roleplay-heavy adventure set in the Feywild. For parties who are most hesitant about the combat elements, this makes a great starter D&D 5e adventure. Nearly every conflict can be resolved without resorting to fisticuffs, so this is a great start so long as your party isn’t most excited for combat.

This adventure is better suited to DMs with a little experience, so while it’s great for new players, it may not be ideal for a brand-new DM. There are a lot of different characters to juggle and some complicated situations where players can do, well, just about anything.

Dragon of Icespire Peak

Artwork from Dragon of Icespire Peak

Player Levels: 1-7

Price: $14.99 (D&D Beyond) or $24.99 for Essentials Kit

Dragon of Icespire Peak is an adventure from the 2019 Essentials Kit, meaning it was specifically designed with D&D beginners in mind. Aspiring DMs can grab the digital version for just $15 from D&D Beyond, or opt for the full kit for around $25. The kit includes a DM screen, item description cards, and 11 polyhedral dice, whereas the online version is designed to play virtually using D&D Beyond tools.

Either way, the adventure is a great way to introduce new players to the “dragon” part of Dungeons & Dragons in a beginner-friendly adventure suited to entertain new gamers without being too complex. Unlike some starter sets, this one does not come with premade characters, so your players will get to learn to design their own.

Truly, Madly, Deeply: Level Zero to Hero

The Truly Madly Deeply cover art

Player Levels: 0-3

Price: $4.99

This campaign, designed for D&D 5e, was created by Summoning Grounds specifically to help introduce new players to the game – particularly younger ones. For the D&D fan hoping to teach their kids to play, this campaign is ideal. It begins at level 0 and walks players through to level 3, helping teach the concept of character creation and development.

The story is centered on becoming members of The Harpers, a great tie-in for players curious about D&D after watching Honor Among Thieves. The adventure is comprised of four modules, strung together into a larger story for a true D&D campaign for beginners.

Curse of Strahd

Curse of Strahd art

Player Levels: 1-10

Price: $49.95

Full disclosure, this was the first D&D 5e campaign I ever played, so it’s got a special place in my heart as a way to introduce new players to the game. Still, I think this one is versatile and engaging, with compelling characters and lots of opportunities to get up to spooky shenanigans. As one of the iconic campaigns in D&D 5e, this is a great way to get players up to speed with lore as well as gaming mechanics.

With the vampire of it all, Curse of Strahd can lean into the horror elements for parties who like a good scare or take it a less serious route for the Twilight jokes crowd. Plus, the adventure is widely considered to be well-balanced and friendly to new DMs as well as newer players.

Candlekeep Mysteries

The Candlekeep Mysteries artwork

Player Levels: 1-16

Price: $49.95

This anthology has 17 shorter adventures with a mystery theme. Because the adventures are shorter in nature, rather than a full campaign, they can be a great starting point for new players to learn the game. No one has to commit to a long campaign up front, and your table can have the satisfaction of finishing something with relatively few sessions. As its title suggests, these mystery adventures are set in the classic location of Candlekeep, dropping your players right into some solid lore.

The anthology begins with an adventure geared at Level 1 and goes up from there, giving you options to try out different levels of play with your group. Players and DMs alike have been happy with the good balance of puzzles, mystery, and colorful NPCs. While these can be run as one-shots, there’s a bit more depth to them, giving the potential to really immerse new players in the game.

A Wild Sheep Chase: One-Shot

Artwork from A Wild Sheep Chase

Player Levels: 4-5

Price: Free via Dungeon Master’s Guild

This beloved one-shot lets D&D newbies experience slightly higher-level play without getting too overwhelming. Let’s face it – level one characters can’t actually do much, so there’s something to be said for starting new players a smidge higher to give them a feel for the game. Plus, it’s designed to require limited prep from the DM as well, making it a low barrier to entry for all.

In The Wild Sheep Chase, players can enjoy an adventure designed to take roughly three to six hours. Perfect for a longer one-shot session or a few shorter meetings. The story has a quirky vibe and lots of humor, making it a great way to keep new players engaged. Oh, and did I mention it’s free?

Dragons of Stormwreck Isle Starter Set

D&D Beyond artwork for Dragons of Stormwreck Isle

Player Levels: 1-3

Price: Free (D&D Beyond) or $19.99 (Starter Set)

Dragons of Stormwreck Isle is the current go-to starter adventure in D&D 5e. In fact, interested DMs and players can claim the materials, including helpful video walkthroughs, entirely for free with a D&D Beyond account. That makes this adventure a low-investment way to get started… and it just so happens to be a highly recommended starter adventure on top of it.

This adventure comes with pre-made characters that players can use, making it easier to jump right into the story. Though this may mean it takes a bit longer to learn character creation down the line, it takes away some of the barriers to entry. The adventure itself is relatively straightforward, making it user-friendly for new DMs and players alike. While not as deep as some of the other adventures listed here, it is a solid starting place for true beginners to get their bearings before delving into something more complex.