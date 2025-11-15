New Free Open-World RPG Soars Up Steam Charts Hours After Release

These days, players can find a decent selection of free-to-play games on Steam. But many of these titles, from Marvel Rivals to Apex Legends and beyond, have a multiplayer focus. It’s rare we get a new free game that centers on a single-player, RPG storyline. And yet, a new open-world RPG from Everstone Studio and NetEase Games might deliver exactly that, with an Ancient Chinese setting perfect for fans of Black Myth: Wukong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game in question is Where Winds Meet, a new Wuxia open-world action-adventure RPG. In this new free-to-play title, players step into the role of a young sword master at the start of an epic quest to uncover the secrets of their identity. The game does have multiplayer elements to it, but at its core, it’s got a story-rich action RPG feel perfect for playing solo. And it’s clearly caught the attention of Steam gamers, as the game just released midday on November 14th and has already jumped to the #7 spot for the most-played Steam games in the past 24 hours.

Where Winds Meet Hits Mostly Positive on Steam, With Comps to Ghost of Tsushima and Assassin’s Creed

Image courtesy of Everstone Studios and NetEase Games

When a new free game hits Steam, many players are going to check it out just out of sheer curiosity. After all, for the price of $0, there’s not a ton at stake. But in the case of Where Winds Meet, early signs point to potential staying power where many other games drop off pretty quickly. Since it released, the game has stayed at a pretty consistent player count between 100K to 150K. That suggests that players aren’t dipping out right after trying the game, but sticking around to explore what the open world of Where Winds Meet has to offer.

And so far, it seems like many players are liking what they see. Where Winds Meet has over 2,000 Steam reviews already, and it’s sitting at Mostly Positive. Given the tendency for free games to get absolutely skewered with negative reviews on Steam, that’s pretty impressive. So, what exactly is this new open-world RPG, and should you play it?

Where Winds Meet is a video game take on the Wuxia genre, a Chinese literary tradition steeped in martial arts, often set in a fantasy setting. In the case of this new game, that means stepping into ancient China and becoming a sword master, traveling across the lands to partake in epic battles and create your legacy. In early reviews, many gamers are saying it feels a lot like Ghost of Tsushima or a “modern Assassin’s Creed game, but wuxia themed.”

Image courtesy of Everstone Studios and NetEase Games

Overall, players are impressed with the game’s stunning graphics, solid gameplay, and decent PC performance. That said, not everyone is happy to see the game’s focus on single-player content. Many of the negative reviews cite the fact that, while co-op starts early, some elements of the game are not available for multiplayer sessions.

The game itself isn’t labeled on Steam as an MMO, but many big free-to-play releases tend to fall in this category. So, it makes sense that some people are surprised to see this element isn’t necessarily the primary focus of Where Winds Meet. But for those eager to find a new, solid single-player RPG that’s budget-friendly, you can’t get much better than free. As one review puts it, “idk bro, for a free game it’s pretty fire.”

Are you going to check out Where Winds Meet? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!