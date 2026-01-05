New Game From Silent Hill Remake Developers Gets an Interesting Title

Silent Hill is one of the most iconic names in horror gaming, but fans were cautious when Konami handed the reins to Bloober Team. However, the remake of Silent Hill 2 turned out to be massively successful and revived the series. Bloober Team is set to remake the first game in the series as well, but has launched its own titles like Layers of Fear and, more recently, Cronos: The New Dawn. This latest discovery about the horror studio has fans even more excited for the future of the genre.

Fans discovered that developer Bloober Team trademarked a new name, Onyx: The Dark Grip. This fits the exact same name scheme for the studio’s most recent game, Cronos: The New Dawn. This could be a sequel or even DLC for the survival horror game. We do know already that Bloober Team has two announced projects, a multi-platform one and one exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Thankfully, there isn’t too long to wait as Bloober Team has teased an announcement on February 15th. It has not revealed what the announcement will be, but it is almost guaranteed to be one of its announced projects, or even a tease of Silent Hill Remake. The original game was released on February 23rd, 1999. This could be a coincidence, but fans are eager to see the iconic series’ beginning with an HD facelift.

One possible theory is that it is a completely new game, and with the announcement coming right after Valentine’s Day, possibly a co-op horror experience. Both Little Nightmares 3 and Reanimal have leaned into two-player survival horror. This could be another coincidence, and a stretch at that, but it would be an interesting angle and would help differentiate gameplay from Resident Evil Requiem, the latest entry in Capcom’s own iconic horror series.

Until Bloober Team or Konami makes an official announcement, we have no way of knowing what this means. Onyx: The Dark Grip is a fairly ambiguous name and could point toward any type of game. The only thing we can confidently guess is that it will be a horror game of some sort, given Bloober Team’s track record.

In today’s gaming era, it is incredibly hard for developers to keep games a secret. Between rumors, leaks, and dataminers, fans have become obsessed with uncovering upcoming projects and spoiling them. The level of this can vary, sometimes being just a name, as in this case, or be as deep as revealing key details about several games, like the recent Pokemon leak.

