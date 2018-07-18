New God of War PS4 Collectible Revealed for SDCC

God of War for the PlayStation 4, though done much different than previous games in the series, was a smashing success with Director Cory Barlog at the helm. From its setting within a new mythology and the introduction of Kratos’ son, Atreus, there was so much to be enthralled by from the latest game. For those that like to carry a little piece of their favourite adventures with them into the real world, a new collectible figure has just made its debut that is the perfect addition to any collection!

Mondo, known for their incredible work within well-known gaming and entertainment franchises, has just revealed their latest Kratos figure just in time for San Diego Comic Con. For those attending this year’s event, Kratos will be on full display for those interested!

The company’s booth is #435 to see this 1:6 scale figure up close and personal. Standing at over 12.5 inches tall with over 25 points of articulation, this Kratos is the Kratos that fans need on their shelves. It even has his new, yet no less iconic, Leviathan Axe as well.

We don’t have a release window at this time unfortunately, nor do we have a price point. While we await more details, however, you can check out Mondo’s official website right here to see their prints, replicas, and figures that they have available to order! They even have amazing vinyl sets as well to get your OST on.

Speaking of, Mondo’s God of War PS4 Vinyl set is still available to order while you wait for more news on the latest figure. According to the 2XLP soundtrack’s official product listing:

“Mondo is proud to present the soundtrack to Santa Monica Studio’s GOD OF WAR. Composed by Bear McCreary, the soundtrack to GOD OF WAR is truly epic and emotionally powerful. This album features some of Bear’s most beautiful compositions to date, bouncing back and forth between solemn and sublime.

Featuring original artwork by Jeff Langevin, and pressed on 2x colored 180 gram Vinyl (also available in 180 gram black), both the game and the soundtrack are modern masterpieces. “

It’s available right now for $35! Get yours here.