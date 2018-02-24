New Gundams Added, New Mechanics Explained for New Gundam Breaker

This week’s issue of Famitsu Weekly came with brand new details on New Gundam Breaker, including news of an all-new addition to the roster and further explanation on how the game’s mechanics will work.

The three new Gunpla models are all based on mobile units from the second season of the latest series, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans. The latest additions include Gundam Bael, Gundam Kimaris Vidar, and the season’s primary mobile suit, Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex.

New details from Famitsu also provide on insight on two of the game’s primary modes, which you can read below.

Inner Frame – Choose your favorite among inner frames with different characteristics, and combine that with various parts to make your Gunpla. There are five types of inner frames: “Balance,” “Striker,” “Gunner,” “Enchant,” and “Search.” Each has different EX Skills.

Awakening – In New Gundam Breaker, you can replace Gunpla parts in real-time during battle, and in cases where your Gunpla composition changes between when you first begin and when you end, you can return to your original Gunpla composition through an “Awakening.”

It’s not clear how or if the three Gunpla sets will work in to the game’s storyline, which focuses on an academy created to teach professional Gunpla competitors how to build and fight. Previously, the only “new” Gunpla kit available for the game was Gundam AGE II Magnum, which is featured in Gundam Build Divers. Build Divers is sort of a companion series to the game in the sense of it being about Gunpla, but little else is shared between the two.

Here’s a little bit more about the game’s setting and story, provided by Bandai Namco Entertainment:

Gundam Breaker is… – An action game and the only Gundam game based on “Gunpla”

(Gundam plastic models).

– By defeating enemies, stealing and gathering up their Gunpla parts, and customizing your very own Mobile Suit, you can create the strongest Gundam all your own.

– Many Gunpla battlefields are being prepared. Battles will even unfold atop a desk.

– There are even situations where 1/60 size giant enemy Gundam appear. Players will be able to enjoy battles where there is a considerable difference in scale.

New Gundam Breaker is scheduled for release some time later this year on the PlayStation 4.

