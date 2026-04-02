New Indie Game Puts a Dark Roguelite Twist on PEAK (And It Looks Amazing)

One of the more interesting micro-trends to emerge in gaming over the past year or so is the wave of climbing-centric games. We had the January 2026 release of the adventure game Cairn, and of course, who can forget when the co-op climbing game PEAK dominated the Steam charts last summer? Now, yet another contender for the best climbing game experience has emerged in the form of a newly announced indie game.

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Today, developer Ludogram and publisher Twin Sales Interactive unveiled their new climbing-centered exploration game, Ascenders: Beyond the Peak. And if you thought there weren’t any new territories to tread when it comes to climbing games, think again. Ascenders puts a new twist on the climbing exploration game by turning it into a turn-based roguelite with an emphasis on making tough choices to ensure your survival. It’s headed to Steam Early Access in Q3 2026, and it looks like a new twist on climbing games you won’t want to miss.

Ascenders: Beyond the Peak Brings Lovecraftian Horrors to The Climbing Game

Image courtesy of Ludogram and Twin Sales Interactive

As a publisher, Twin Sales Interactive has put out some great projects. They published the delightfully weird Bloomtown: A Different Story, as well as digital versions of classic board games like Terraforming Mars and Carcassone. It’s not developer Ludgogram’s first rodeo, either. The team has created quite a few highly-rated games, including D&D-like Worlds of Aria and delightfully nerdy simulation game Tabletop Game Shop Simulator. Now, they’ve set their sights on an ambitious new twist on climbing games.

Ascenders: Beyond the Peak is an interesting blend of genres. It puts a turn-based twist on exploration, while also bringing in the challenges of resource management to keep your crew alive. As the leader of your climbing team, you’ll be forced to make decisions about how to climb the mountain. And you’ll also be dealing with the cursed, Lovecraftian horrors that lurk within the mountain. The game will force you to make tough choices, with the knowledge that every decision impacts the whole team of climbers. That means every move can impact the entire team, and that sometimes, sacrifices must be made… at the cost of survivors’ morale.

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To help players’ chances of success, Ascenders will offer different climber classes. Highlanders will bring the power to shove foes off the cliff, while Scouts will provide crucial repositioning tactics. So, while each turn brings key choices, so does crafting your team of climbers. As you successfully navigate new expeditions, you’ll be rewarded with artifacts that can further strengthen your team and improve your base camp.

While gameplay will unfold via roguelite climbs consisting of intense, tactical levels, there is an overarching story to Ascenders, as well. So while decisions have real-time implications for survival, your choices will also impact how the game’s story ends. In fact, as the team leader, you’ll have an in-game reputation to maintain, one that can impact how other factions view you and your team.

If that sounds like your kind of climbing game, you can wishlist Ascenders: Beyond the Peak on Steam now. It will be released into Early Access in Q3 of 2026.

Will you be keeping an eye out for Ascenders: Beyond the Peak? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!