New Kingdom Hearts 4 Report is Good News for Release Window

When the State of Play and Summer Game Fest both passed without Kingdom Hearts 4 news, fans assumed we weren’t getting any. But then, Square Enix surprised us all by dropping a brand-new Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer during the Nintendo Direct on June 9th. And for good reason, as the trailer confirms that the next Kingdom Hearts game is coming to Switch 2 right at launch. What the new gameplay trailer didn’t give us, however, is a release date. But new reports suggest that Kingdom Hearts 4 isn’t as far away as you think.

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As recently as last month, rumors have suggested that Kingdom Hearts 4 is gearing up for a 2027 release. With the game finally showing off new gameplay footage after such a lengthy silence, it does feel like Square Enix is trying to reinvigorate the hype. Now, a new report adds even more weight to the 2027 release window for Kingdom Hearts 4. If this new intel can be believed, 2027 is about to be a big year for Square Enix fans.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Dropping in 2027 Looks Even More Likely Following Nintendo Direct Trailer

courtesy of Square Enix

With the newly confirmed Switch 2 release, Kingdom Hearts 4 is set to launch simultaneously on every major platform. It will be available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2 at launch. But as for when that launch will be, Square Enix is being oddly tight-lipped about a release window. As such, it’s all but confirmed that we won’t be seeing the next leg of Sora’s adventure in 2026. But, as reported by @Wario64 on Twitter, some retailers seem pretty much convinced the next installment will arrive in 2027.

Kingdom Hearts fan site Kingdom Hearts Insider spotted a small detail in the description for the Kingdom Hearts 1-3 Collection at some retailers. Australian game stores JB Hi-Fi and EB Games both mentioned the upcoming release of Kingdom Hearts 4 in their marketing for the upcoming game bundle. Specifically, the description said, “Play through the full Kingdom Hearts series… before the release of Kingdom Hearts IV in 2027.” This certainly seems to suggest that the retailers have good reason to believe the next game will release next year.

Rumor: Australian retailers say Kingdom Hearts IV releases in 2027 for KH 1-3 description:



"Play through the full KINGDOM HEARTS series in one comprehensive package before the release of KINGDOM HEARTS IV in 2027"



Listed at JB Hi-Fi and EBgameshttps://t.co/r0vIfcXwgS pic.twitter.com/vzJrQXWDl0 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 10, 2026

However, since these screenshots began circulating, the Kingdom Hearts 4 release window detail seems to have been removed from the websites for both JB Hi-FI and EB Games. So, it’s unclear if that 2027 release window was accurate but not meant to be revealed yet or just a guess or misunderstanding on the part of EB Games. Until Square Enix confirms the release window, this remains just another piece of information to support the ongoing rumors of a 2027 release for Kingdom Hearts 4.

Still, with more evidence stacking up and the new trailer confirming another platform for the JRPG, odds are looking good. Whether it arrives in 2027 or not remains to be seen, but Kingdom Hearts fans can likely rest assured that Square Enix is hard at work on making Kingdom Hearts 4 happen. And it’ll be available for all the major platforms whenever it does finally arrive.

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