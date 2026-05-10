Kingdom Hearts 4 Report Reveals Release Window

There is a new Kingdom Hearts IV rumor with information about when the Square Enix game will be re-revealed and the Kingdom Hearts 4 release date as well. It has been a little over four years since the announcement of Kingdom Hearts 4, which was unveiled in April 2022. The game then went radio silent until May 2025, when it returned with a batch of screenshots. Since then, it’s gone quiet again, but it sounds like this may be changing very soon.

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According to a new rumor, Square Enix was originally planning to release KH4 in 2026. Obviously, things did not go to plan, but the plan hasn’t shifted that much either. To this end, the rumor claims Square Enix is aiming to release the game in Q3 2027, which is to say, sometime between July 2027 and September 2027. If this is true, then it’s likely to resurface before the end of the year.

Adding to this, the new rumor sheds light on the marketing plans for Kingdom Hearts 4, which means that when the second trailer drops, as well. According to the rumor, Square Enix does not have a date in mind for the second trailer as it is currently trying to pick between D23, Tokyo Game Show, and The Game Awards. For those that do not know, D23 is between August 16 and August 28, Tokyo Game Show is between September 17 and September 21, and The Game Awards is set for December 10. According to the rumor, the first two events are the more likely spots for the second trailer. In fact, the rumor claims The Game Awards will only be a backup plan if it can’t secure a reveal for one of those two events, which presumably would come down to timing and the team being ready rather than inability to get a slot.

As for the source of the rumor, it comes from a Reset Era leaker, which means it should be taken not just with a grain of salt, but perhaps two. So far, Square Enix has not been drawn out for comment, and we do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.