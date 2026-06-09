12 New Major RPGs Confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2 (And 1 is a Reveal No One Expected)

On June 9th, Nintendo hosted its first major Nintendo Direct showcase since fall 2025. As expected given how long it’s been, the lineup was packed with exciting new trailers and reveals. The rumored Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake got officially confirmed, as did major DLC for Pokemon Pokopia. But for me, there was one key takeaway from the presentation: the Switch 2 continues to deliver an impressive lineup of RPG titles.

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The Nintendo Direct showcase confirmed several major RPGs from recent years that are finally coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. And several of the newly revealed games are major RPGs, as well, including a few Switch 2 exclusives. While the Switch got a bit left behind where major RPGs were concerned, it’s clear Nintendo is making them a priority for Switch 2. There will be no shortage of new RPGs added to the Switch 2 library in 2026 and beyond, and I am here for it.

Every Major RPG Port Headed to Switch 2 in 2026

courtesy of ShiftUp and PlayStation Publishing

First up, let’s cover the already-released RPGs that are finally headed to the Nintendo Switch family of consoles this year. The following games got reveals for upcoming Switch 2 ports during today’s showcase:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – This action RPG, which launched for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2024, will bring its new, expanded Dark Arisen edition to Switch 2 on October 9th.

This action RPG, which launched for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2024, will bring its new, expanded Dark Arisen edition to Switch 2 on October 9th. Stellar Blade – Shift Up’s former PlayStation exclusive hit has long been rumored for Switch. Now, the post-apocalyptic action game with RPG elements is confirmed for Switch 2 in 2026.

– Shift Up’s former PlayStation exclusive hit has long been rumored for Switch. Now, the post-apocalyptic action game with RPG elements is confirmed for Switch 2 in 2026. Lies of P – Neowiz’s hit Soulslike RPG will hit Switch 2 on August 6th.

– Neowiz’s hit Soulslike RPG will hit Switch 2 on August 6th. RuneScape: Dragonwilds – This survival RPG has been available for PC in Early Access since last year, but just confirmed that Switch 2 will be among the launch platforms for its full 1.0 release on September 15th.

– This survival RPG has been available for PC in Early Access since last year, but just confirmed that Switch 2 will be among the launch platforms for its full 1.0 release on September 15th. Metaphor: ReFantazio – Atlus’ award-winning RPG is officially headed to the Switch 2 on November 12th

Every Upcoming RPG Confirmed for Switch 2 in Today’s Nintendo Direct

Courtesy of Square Enix

Along with ports for some of the best RPGs on other consoles, today’s Nintendo Direct confirmed that many upcoming titles will arrive on Switch 2 right at launch. That includes the surprising reappearance of the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts 4, which chose the Nintendo Direct to give its first update since May 2025. Here’s every upcoming major RPG confirmed for Switch 2 during the June 6th Nintendo Direct:

Onimusha: Way of the Sword – September 25th, 2026 simulteanous release for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2

– September 25th, 2026 simulteanous release for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2 Lords of the Fallen 2 – This upcoming dark fantasy RPG confirmed a Switch 2 edition to release alongside previously confirmed platforms when it arrives in fall 2026.

– This upcoming dark fantasy RPG confirmed a Switch 2 edition to release alongside previously confirmed platforms when it arrives in fall 2026. Xenoblade Genesis – This brand-new Xenoblade game was revealed as an upcoming Switch 2 exclusive, with a rough 2027 release window.

– This brand-new Xenoblade game was revealed as an upcoming Switch 2 exclusive, with a rough 2027 release window. Final Fantasy Resonance – This new HD-2D Final Fantasy RPG was announced at the Nintendo Direct. It will release for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on October 22nd. It is also confirmed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

– This new HD-2D Final Fantasy RPG was announced at the Nintendo Direct. It will release for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on October 22nd. It is also confirmed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World – This upcoming Dragon Quest spin-off will release on December 3rd for the Switch and Switcth 2 alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

– This upcoming Dragon Quest spin-off will release on December 3rd for the Switch and Switcth 2 alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Kingdom Hearts 4 – The highly anticipated next installment in the Kingdom Hearts series debuted a new trailer today to confirm it will release on Switch 2 right at launch, alongside previously confirmed PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

– The highly anticipated next installment in the Kingdom Hearts series debuted a new trailer today to confirm it will release on Switch 2 right at launch, alongside previously confirmed PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Ocarina of Time remake was finally officially revealed, and it will naturally be a Switch 2 exclusive release.

Which RPG are you most excited to see headed to Switch 2? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!