New KOTOR Game, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, Announced

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic has been announced, a spiritual successor to BioWare’s Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The Game Awards kicked off with an Earth shattering announcement, confirming that a new Star Wars game was in the works. Of course, new Star Wars games are exciting, but they are a dime a dozen these days. The Game Awards have announced Star Wars games before, one of which isn’t even out yet, but this one was massively exciting. It was confirmed that original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic director and ex-BioWare veteran Casey Hudson was returning to a galaxy far, far away to direct Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, a new single-player RPG.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is not being developed by BioWare; instead, it is being helmed by Arcanaut Studios. The new game will step into the shoes of an unnamed (potentially custom) Force user as they make tough decisions that steer them to the light or dark side. Not much is known about the gameplay, but it does sound like you will be making choices and partaking in some intense combat. It will release for consoles and PC, but it’s in “early development”, so this one may be years away from releasing.

“Working on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was one of the defining experiences of my career,” said Casey Hudson, Game Director at Arcanaut Studios. “With Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, we’re telling a completely new and different story with everything we’ve learned since – crafting an adventure about choice, destiny, and the timeless struggle between light and dark. It’s a dream come true to once again collaborate with Lucasfilm Games.”

As you might imagine, this is an all-new, original story in the Star Wars universe set during the Old Republic era. As such, don’t expect to see too many familiar faces. The news also comes following rumblings that a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 is in the works.

“The Old Republic era is a rich and beloved part of the Star Wars™ galaxy, and we are thrilled to be exploring a fresh story that we’ve never seen before in Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic,” said Douglas Reilly, VP and GM of Lucasfilm Games. “Arcanaut Studios shares our enthusiasm for the galaxy far, far away, and their plan for this new narrative is inspiring. We believe fans will be delighted by the journey that awaits them, and we can’t wait to share more.”

It is expected that the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 1, announced in 2021, is still happening as well. It’s unclear if there will be any overlap between these two games or if they will be relatively disconnected. Although different studios are working on these games, Disney may be interested in creating some sort of connection.

