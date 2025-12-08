Fan-Favorite Star Wars Game Reportedly Getting a Remake

A beloved Star Wars game is apparently getting a remake and it may lead to an even better game than the original. The history of Star Wars is quite extensive thanks to decades of films, shows, books, and video games. Although the movies are arguably the center of the Star Wars universe, the other media have been extremely successful at keeping people interested in the sci-fi franchise. Gaming, in particular, has done a fantastic job of this by touching on different genres like RPGs, first-person shooters, and narrative-driven experiences that deepen the lore of the beloved universe. However, some of those games created their own franchises that have been abandoned.

One of the most beloved Star Wars subfranchises is Knights of the Old Republic. A remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has been in the works for years now and there is hope we may see it emerge from the shadows at The Game Awards later this year. Nothing has been confirmed on that front, but it is believed to be actively in the works despite speculation that it was killed when it changed developers. With that said, Knights of the Old Republic may not be the only remake that Disney is cooking up.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 Remake in the Works

star wars: knights of the old republic 2

According to a new report from reputable journalist Stephen Totilo, Disney is already working on a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 in some capacity. The news comes from depositions as part of a false advertising lawsuit against Lucasfilm Games and Aspyr Media, which promised to include cut content in a re-release of Knights of the Old Republic 2 that never materialized. Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly revealed that the company spoke with Aspyr about a remake of Knights of the Old Republic 2, codenamed Juliet. This remake would incorporate the aforementioned cut content into Knights of the Old Republic 2, according to Reilly.

As of March 2025, this project was on the company’s roadmap, though not with Aspyr. This is pretty significant, as the first game isn’t out and we have no idea how close it is to actually seeing the light of day. It sounds like the remake of KOTOR 2 is more conceptual, as the focus is on Mad Head Games to finish Knights of the Old Republic. Either way, this project would be huge. Knights of the Old Republic 2 is largely viewed as unfinished due to its scrapped content, resulting in rushed storytelling and unsatisfying threads.

