Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Rumored to Reappear Soon

A new rumor has suggested that the long-awaited remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic might finally be re-emerging soon. In recent days, rumors hit the internet suggesting that a new announcement tied to a Star Wars video game would be coming about very soon. Fans immediately began speculating on what this game in question might be, with some of the most popular options being Star Wars Jedi 3 or something else entirely. Now, based on new info, it seems like the teased in question is associated with KOTOR.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming by way of gaming leaker Kurakasis, it was made clear that this prior tease was related to the upcoming remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. While little new info was shared, the insider said clearly that the game in question has “The Old Republic” in its name. Unless there is another Star Wars video game in development that shares this same name, it leaves Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake as the only option. As for when this rumored announcement might end up becoming public, nothing else was said regarding a timeline.

Courtesy of Saber Interactive

All the way back in 2021, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was first announced. Initially, the project was in the works at studio Aspyr, but its development ended up falling apart internally. Rather than have the project be completely scrapped, Saber Interactive stepped in and took over work on the remake in 2022. Since then, Saber has continued to reiterate multiple times over that KOTOR Remake hasn’t been canceled and is still being worked on behind the scenes.

Despite having been over four years since its reveal, there’s still essentially nothing that we know about Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. Outside of the fact that the game is going to initially be a console exclusive to PS5 platforms, we have yet to see any gameplay footage from the title that might indicate how it will be different (or similar) to the original game. As such, if an announcement for the remake is set to arrive rather soon, it would likely offer our first substantial look at the game so far.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!