New Leak Reveals Biggest Change to Rocket League Since Its Launch

A new leak has revealed what would be the biggest change to Rocket League since Psyonix released the game in 2015 as an early PlayStation Plus hit. Despite being 11 calendar years old, Rocket League hasn’t changed much since its original release. Normally, this would be a negative, but you don’t have to evolve something when it’s perfect as is. What was a major chance was Epic Games’ acquisition of Psyonix in 2019. This hasn’t been overly relevant for Rocket League so far, but this may be about to change in a huge way.

According to a prominent Fortnite dataminer, BeastFNCreative, Epic Games is remaking every single Rocket League arena in Fortnite’s UEFN. The question is why? Well, the files of Fortnite don’t reveal this much. However, the implication is that the two games are going to be merged. If this happens, then Rocket League will presumably no longer be its own platform but will exist within Fortnite.

Rocket League Fans Are Not Happy

“Literally no one asked for this,” writes one fan not happy with the new leak. A second adds, “This has a 100% chance of ruining the game.” A third further adds: “If they merge, Rocket League will officially die.”

While the overwhelming majority of Rocket League fans are against this hypothetical, a few have noted this would mean the game would finally be on Unreal Engine 5, which fans have been asking for, or at least some fans have been asking for this.

Rocket Racing fans would presumably be impacted by this as well, as Rocket League would certainly take priority if not outright replace Rocket Racing, which, to be fair, has failed to garner the same level of attention. In fact, it’s been a bit of a dud.

