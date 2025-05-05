Rocket League Player Discovers New Mechanic 10 Years Later

A Rocket League player has seemingly discovered a new mechanic 10 years after the game’s release in 2015. It’s hard to believe, but Rocket League turns a decade old this year. Right now, there is still no word of a sequel from Psyonix or Epic Games. And when you consider how popular the 10-year-old free-to-play game remains, it is not very surprising that there is still no word of a sequel because Rocket League, as is, is presumably printing plenty of money for the aforementioned duo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A good sign of a healthy game is a healthy Reddit page, which Rocket League certainly boasts, even if it is predominately littered with fans just sharing their crazy highlights. That said, in the sea of highlight videos this past week is a video of a fan showing off seemingly a new mechanic they discovered that they call, “la petite cassecouille.”

The mechanic, as you can see in the video below, features a diagonal backflip from the wall, landing back on the wall. How effective the mechanic is, remains to be seen, but the video displays its effectiveness.

“Definitely a cool thing to keep in mind and worth implementing into your game,” reads the top comment on the post above.

While some of the comments reveal that many hardcore Rocket League fans didn’t know about this, even more reveal that this isn’t exactly a new mechanic, at least not entirely. This type of movement is a pretty standard recovery movement at the higher levels of Rocket League, however, using it as a fake like the user does is certainly new.

“Me and many others are already doing this. Especially as a recovery or a challenge. But using this as a fake is also very interesting. I imagine a lot of people would get baited in,” reads another comment.

So, is this a brand new mechanic? Not entirely, but it is certainly a new play on a mechanic players haven’t thought about before, or at least many players. And this is a testament to the game’s technical depth.

Rocket League is available, for free, via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on Rocket League — including all of the latest Rocket League news, all of the latest Rocket League rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Rocket League speculation — click here.