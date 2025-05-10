New Leak Suggests Pokemon Go Might Finally Add Remote Trades

It’s been a mixed year for Pokemon Go fans. Despite years of wanting better from Niantic, players weren’t thrilled to learn the game was being sold to a new parent company, Scopley. However, so far, many players’ biggest concerns have yet to come to fruition. In fact, that news feels like a distant memory thanks to a few new, exciting changes like more wild spawns for rural players and the ability to join Shadow Raids and Max battles using Remote Raid passes. Now, it looks like the next big win might be the addition of a remote trading option for Pokemon Go players.

Previous leaks from Pokemon Go datamines have been a mixed bag. While some features in the code have later arrived in the game, others never see the light of day. So, just because data miners find something doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to see it in Pokemon Go. But in this case, most fans sure hope that we will. The latest info comes from a set of datamines performed following the version 361.0 update to Pokemon Go, shared to the r/TheSilphRoad subreddit by user @GoodMornEveGoodNight.

In a follow up comment, the same user shares a string of possible commands that all seem to relate to a possible remote trade feature. The text reads:

ProposeRemoteTrade

CancelRemoteTrade

MarkRemoteTradable

GetRemoteTradeableFromOtherPlayer

From the sounds of it, this code definitely looks to be a test for some kind of remote trading feature. And with many players frustrated by the in-person trade requirement, which isn’t accessible for many Pokemon Go fans, this would be a massive win if it proves to be true.

Pokemon Go Players Welcome Possibility of Remote Trades

For years, many players complained about the way Niantic scaled back pandemic-era features that made Pokemon Go more accessible. In particular, players were frustrated by increasing limits on Remote Raids – something that has, in recent months, finally been changing. With Remote Raids getting better, and adjustments to the number of Pokemon that spawn in rural areas even without a PokeStop around, many players are impressed. And if Pokemon Go also finally adds remote trades? Many players would be thrilled with the change.

Remote Raids would let trainers cash in on long distance lucky friendships

As one response to the leak puts it, “They’re really making the game so much more accessible and it’s actually great.” Trades have long been an issue for players without a large local base of other Pokemon Go players, or for those who aren’t able to get out of the house as easily. Many events and research paths require a trade, and if you don’t have someone in person to meet up with, you’re pretty much locked out of progress in that area.

As many players in rural areas don’t have access to a large local group, they rely on online communities such as Campfire to share their Pokemon Go love. For those players, being able to set up remote trades with their online community would be a genuine gamechanger.

Another player puts it even more simply with “YES YES YES YES YES” while another points out that Pokemon Go is “absolutely cooking lately.” Though this datamined information is in no way a guarantee that Remote Trades will actually show up in Pokemon Go, fan responses make it clear that such a change would be more than welcome. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about this potential feature soon, if Pokemon Go decides to move forward with adding remote trades to the game.