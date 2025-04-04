7 Features Pokemon Go Needs to Add, According to Fans

The future of Pokemon Go feels uncertain for many fans after the news that Niantic has sold the mobile game to Scopely. However, that doesn’t stop Pokemon Go players from dreaming about what’s next, with some gamers even feeling hopeful that new ownership might finally shake up stale patterns. Recently, gamers took to Reddit to share their ideas for the best features that Pokemon Go needs to add, and honestly, some of these ideas are golden. The developers should definitely take note of these quality-of-life features that could ensure Pokemon Go survives for years to come.

Remote Trading

Trading is a staple in Pokemon games

For many Pokemon Go fans, not having enough nearby friends to play with is a big barrier to enjoying some of the game’s more interactive features. Much of Pokemon Go is designed to encourage going outside and exploring, including meeting other people IRL. But the reality is that not everyone has access to a big in-person community of dedicated Pokemon Go players, which makes trading particularly tricky. Currently, trades must happen in person and are sometimes required for certain research tasks, leaving some trainers frustrated.

Some players think remote trades would be a great solution to this issue. We can already add friends from around the world and are even encouraged to do so through the Postcards that unlock new Vivillion patterns. So, why not let us also trade remotely with friends of a certain friendship level? This would open up possibilities for improving our Pokemon teams and ensure that all players have a fair shot at completing research that requires trades.

Better Friend List Sorting

Pokemon Go has been around since 2016, which means many players have quite a few inactive accounts lurking in their friend lists. While the friend limit is a fairly generous 450, many gamers have accumulated close to that number over the years. That means some trainers are in the position of needing to delete friends to make space for more active users who are still actively playing and sending daily gifts. But right now, it can be tricky to figure out which players are truly inactive.

Right now, the friend list only tells you if a player was active today, yesterday, or 2+ days ago. That 2+ days ago can cover a wide range, from players who are on vacation and have missed logging in for a long weekend to accounts that haven’t been touched since 2016. Gameres would love to be able to sort the friends list easily based on activity, with clearer indications of how long a player has been away. That way, it would be much easier to remove friends who haven’t logged in to Pokemon Go over a long period of time.

Deleting Unwanted Eggs

Some eggs aren’t worth keeping when there are shinier eggs to hatch in pokemon go

Free-to-play Pokemon Go users know you’re typically only going to have one incubator at a time. While additional ones are sometimes offered as rewards during events, mostly, you’ll need to pay for PokeCoins if you want to have enough incubators to hatch multiple eggs at once. That means many of us have a full egg inventory just waiting for the mileage to crack open those eggs and see what’s inside. Normally, that’s not too much of an issue, but sometimes, new Pokemon drop via eggs only. When that happens, players need space in the egg inventory to collect eggs during that specific event to have any chance of hatching the new Pokemon. If you’ve got several 7K eggs in waiting and only one incubator, that’s a tricky prospect.

Players would love to see Pokemon Go add a feature that lets players delete some of their eggs. That way, you could easily make space in your egg inventory for those limited-time hatches without the need to drop PokeCoins on a new incubator, then go on a miles-long adventure to hatch several eggs at once.

TMs for Special Event Moves

Speaking of limited-time options available only during certain events, we’ve got Community Day special moves on our wishlist. Right now, special moves that are available only during an event are often learned by evolving a Pokemon during said event. That means that adding these moves to Pokemon who’ve already reached their final stage is more or less impossible, leaving that 3-star Blastoise unable to reach its full potential.

One player suggests adding TMs with the special move to the pool, just for the duration of the specific event. That way, trainers could add the special move to their favorite, already powered-up Pokemon instead of having to catch and put resources into a new one.

NPC Trading

Trading in the pokemon tcg pocket app

Another potential fix for the frustration of not being able to trade when an event’s research tasks ask you to would be NPC trades. Much like those NPCs who hang out in Pokemon main series games, waiting to make a trade, Pokemon Go could add select opportunities to trade Pokemon with some of its characters, such as the world traveler Mateo.

While I’d personally prefer remote trading as an option, this would be a nice fix for those who truly want to keep their Pokemon Go experience solo. It’d also reduce security concerns for parents who have younger kids interested in Pokemon Go by offering an easy way for their younger ones to trade without having to add friends in the game.

Pokemon Centers/Daycares

For many Pokemon fans, two in-game locations are core memories from playing the main series games over the years. First and foremost is the Pokemon Center, where you take injured Pokemon to heal. Currently, you can only heal Pokemon in Pokemon Go using potions, and some players would love to see the map feature at least a few Pokemon Centers. While the free-to-play game obviously wants to encourage players to use up items to heal injured Pokemon, a limited Pokemon Center mechanic could add a fun bit of variety to the map.

In a similar vein, a Daycare Center would be a fun addition to mix up what players can find when exploring POIs on the Pokemon Go map. Like the Daycare in the main series games, players could leave Pokemon there for a set amount of time to level up their stats or CP. Whether or not a “leave two Pokemon and see what happens” mechanic would be a good idea, we’ll leave up to you.

Legendary/Mythical Pokemon in Gyms

Larry would be thrilled for another potential job in Pokemon Go

Taking over gyms can be a point of pride, along with the primary source of Poke Coin income in the game. However, gyms currently limit the types of Pokemon you can leave there. Legendary and Mythical Pokemon can’t guard gyms, and some players would like to see that change. One gamer suggests a sort of “gym leader” mechanic, where beating a gym lets you leave an extra powerful Pokemon there as an extra incentive to do the work of taking out a whole gym.

This would also be a good reason to actually remember to feed berries to your Pokemon in gyms to ensure you’re able to remain the leader. Having a Pokemon in this coveted slot could also potentially come with additional rewards, such as more PokeCoins earned per day, etc. With gym battles feeling a bit lackluster these days, this quality-of-life update could really breathe new life into Pokemon Go.