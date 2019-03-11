New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Story Details Revealed

We had some amazing Mortal Kombat 11 reveals since NetherRealm first made the new game’s grand debut, including more on the incredibly open story and new characters. One of the characters in particular sticks out the most, and not just because Kronika is the first female boss for Mortal Kombat.

Kronika was revealed to be … frankly, a badass who can control time. This “Keeper of Time” is powerful in her own right, but more than that – she has the ability to change everything we know about the franchise. With a huge roster yet to be fully revealed, her inclusion in the story could mean that literally anyone could be coming back – regardless of their previous demise in earlier games.

Story Director Dominic Cianciolo recently sat down with the team over at GameReactor to talk about the upcoming game and how exactly time will factor into the grand scheme of things.

“So Kronica’s mission in the story is rewind time and start all over and part of that process involves her merging the timelines together so that the past meets the present,” he told the site. “That merger is what allows us to really explore the characters in an interesting way because when you have a character essentially confronting their past self as they were it allows you to learn more about them. Certainly, in Johnny Cage’s case for example, he’s a much different guy in his 40’s than he was in his 20’s and for him to then realise he was that guy and dealing with that whole thing just makes for some really interesting storytelling.”

Basically, what we think we know about the history of the franchise could be completely undone and it’s much more than just a simply tale to tell. Plus, we’re always down for more Johnny Cage!

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

Thoughts on the upcoming game and Kronika’s inclusion? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

