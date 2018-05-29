New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Revealed

This morning Nintendo revealed a hot new piece of hardware. Say hello to the New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition! This is going to be a must-own handheld for any hardcore Legend of Zelda fan, and comes pre-loaded with one of the best Zelda games ever made! You can pre-order yours right here. Just check out this beauty:

This brilliantly decorated New 2DS XL will be available exclusively at GameStop, and you can get your hands on it starting July 2. The handheld comes pre-loaded with The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, and will set you back about $160. From this morning’s press release:

“Every legendary hero needs a shield, just like every legendary gamer needs a video game system that looks like a shield! Launching exclusively in GameStop stores on July 2 at a suggested retail price of $159.99, the special edition New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition system resembles Link’s iconic Hylian Shield from The Legend of Zelda series, and comes pre-loaded with the critically acclaimed adventure The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds.”

As mentioned, your New 2DS XL come pre-loaded with The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, which is one of the most celebrated Legend of Zelda games ever developed. It is a true successor to the generation-defining A Link to the Past, and offers some brilliant modern twists to that satisfying, retro formula.

“The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds is a sequel to the beloved Super NES game The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. In this follow-up, Link must once again save the kingdom of Hyrule from an evil force by transforming into a living painting and crossing into a dark parallel world. Conquer puzzles, traps and hidden rooms of deadly dungeons to save both worlds from certain doom!”

This comes hot off the heels of the amazing New Nintendo 2DS XL Pikachu Edition, which is still available to purchase in some stores and online.

It’s a great time to join the 3DS and 2DS family! Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers just launched, and we’re also looking forward to Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido very soon. Nintendo has also made it very clear that it plans to support the 3DS into 2019 and beyond, so jump in with confidence!

