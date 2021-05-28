New Nintendo Switch Pro Listing Found on Amazon

✖

A listing for the "New Nintendo Switch Pro" has now made its way to Amazon Mexico. The listing was shared on Twitter by user @Alphabeat_g, and was then shared by @Wario64. As of this writing, the listing remains up on the site, and readers can find it right here (it's listed as "not available"). It's impossible to say whether or not this is the upgraded Switch console we've all been waiting for, but a lot of video game announcements have been spoiled by retail listings in the past. A recent report by Bloomberg stated that an official announcement is coming soon and will happen prior to E3, so this could be the real deal!

The listing can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

I just find this on Amazon Mexico 👀 pic.twitter.com/lGa6ViQL3V — Alphabeat (@Alphabeat_g) May 28, 2021

"Super Nintendo Switch" was the name that a lot of fans had been hoping to see, but New Nintendo Switch Pro is a lot closer to the company's other handheld upgrades, such as the New Nintendo 3DS. It might not be the most exciting name in the world, but it would get the point across, and that's what matters most, at the end of the day.

Readers should take this listing with a grain of salt until Nintendo makes some kind of official announcement. Given how long rumors have been swirling about the upgraded Switch console, it seems incredibly likely that we'll see some kind of official announcement sometime soon. Nintendo Switch console and software sales continue to dominate the video game industry, but a new model would help keep Nintendo competitive with next-gen platforms like PS5 and Xbox Series X.

With E3 just a few short weeks away, it seems that Nintendo Switch fans will have a lot to look forward to, one way or another! Fans can likely expect to see at least one DLC fighter announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and we might finally get some updates on Metroid Prime 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Some firm release dates alongside a new Nintendo Switch model would be quite exciting, but for now, fans will just have to wait and see what happens!

