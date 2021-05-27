Nintendo Switch Pro Price and Reveal Date Reportedly Leaked

✖

According to a new report, the Nintendo Switch Pro -- also sometimes referred to as the Super Nintendo Switch -- is releasing this fall. This isn't official information and those aren't official names, but right now unofficial information is all we have. In addition to a fall release window -- or more specifically an October/November release window -- the new reports about the supped-up Nintendo Switch console claim it could be revealed as early as tonight.

Over on Twitter, industry insider and Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier relayed word -- in a now-deleted tweet -- that the console will be announced before E3 2021, and possibly even as earlier as tonight. Meanwhile, Nintendo insider and leaker Emily Rogers is claiming the same thing.

Right now, the expectation is, at the very least, the console will be announced before E3 2021 next month, but there's reason to believe it could be announced tonight or tomorrow. Whatever the case, when it's revealed, it will apparently cost more than $300. According to Bloomberg, the console will cost at least $299, if not more.

Unfortunately, this is where the specifics end, but it does narrow down the options. Nintendo isn't going to charge more than $400. That's just not going to happen. So, if this report is accurate, the console will either cost $299, $349, or $399.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the sources are reliable and reputable, it doesn't change the fact that it's all unofficial, and more importantly, subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't commented on any of this, and we don't expect this to change, especially if it's about to drop all of the official details in the coming days. However, if for some reason it bucks expectations and does comment, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and all things Nintendo in general -- including all of the latest news, rumors, reports, leaks, and deals -- click here.

