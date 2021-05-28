Super Nintendo Switch Trends as Fans Push for New Console Name
It seems all but guaranteed that a new model of the Nintendo Switch hardware will release this year, and fans are arguing that the console should be called "Super Nintendo Switch." The name is obviously based on the 16-bit console that released in North America back in 1991, and it would make for a nice throwback. So far, the press has been calling the unannounced console the "Switch Pro," but it remains to be seen exactly what name the system will have when it gets revealed. Hopefully the fans will get their wish, but we'll all just have to wait and see!
It would look pretty great.
Please call it the Super Nintendo Switch and please let this be the colour scheme pic.twitter.com/sC9ciP6WtD— Drew (@Drewface_inc) May 27, 2021
That would sell out faster than the Zelda Joy-Cons!
if they call it Super Nintendo Switch they gotta make the joycons look like this pic.twitter.com/Hr4eaFtk8P— night_owlll 🞜▾🞜 🔜 nurture live boston (@dangunfeveron) May 27, 2021
That's a tempting offer...
Theres a new Switch coming soon. If its called the Super Nintendo Switch, then im buying it instantly, sight unseen! pic.twitter.com/tlreKtDnRM— Kyle Mac (@theMACattak) May 27, 2021
...and we're all ready to empty our wallets!
Me when the Super Nintendo Switch gets released. pic.twitter.com/xr1AY3T5XL— AidenZ (@AidenTheAnchor) May 27, 2021
Maybe try a different game, first.
Me spending $400 on the Super Nintendo Switch to play Calculator in 4k pic.twitter.com/r0MuhmBPTf— Frojj Wizard (@FrojjWizardYT) May 27, 2021
The name conjures up a lot of great memories.
"Super Nintendo Switch" is giving "Super Nintendo Entertainment System" vibes and the 90s kid in me approves.
I had an SNES and I would like a SNS as well, also, too, please and thank you. pic.twitter.com/1a72nCgafe— Leo P 🦁 (@Leo_P_2008) May 27, 2021
Perfect thing to wake up to, really.
Going to bed now hoping to wake up to some Super Nintendo Switch news lmao— Kyh🌸 (@kyh_uwu) May 27, 2021
We can dream!
They're not going to call it the Super Nintendo Switch. It's not going to happen— Wolfy (@Wolfsbora) May 27, 2021