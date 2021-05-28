Super Nintendo Switch Trends as Fans Push for New Console Name

It seems all but guaranteed that a new model of the Nintendo Switch hardware will release this year, and fans are arguing that the console should be called "Super Nintendo Switch." The name is obviously based on the 16-bit console that released in North America back in 1991, and it would make for a nice throwback. So far, the press has been calling the unannounced console the "Switch Pro," but it remains to be seen exactly what name the system will have when it gets revealed. Hopefully the fans will get their wish, but we'll all just have to wait and see!

What do you think of the Super Nintendo Switch name? Would you prefer a different name for the console? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Super Nintendo Switch!