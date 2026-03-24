New Official D&D Dice Bring Season of Horror to Life With 55 Ravenloft-Inspired Designs

Many tabletop gaming fans eventually fall victim to the lure of owning more than one set of dice. After all, sometimes that D20 needs to be banished for a bad roll, and you’ll need a spare. But what if it doesn’t match the vibes of your current character? Needless to say, many Dungeons & Dragons and tabletop gaming fans love to get our hands on a fresh set of dice. And we’re about to have another opportunity to expand our collections in the form of new, officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons dice that fit perfectly with the first new sourcebook headed our way in 2026.

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Today, tabletop company Sirius announced a new lineup of its iconic branded treasure packs. Starting today, gamers can grab Dungeons & Dragons Castle Ravenloft dice packs from their local game shop or via the Sirius website. These dice are officially licensed and offer a variety of designs inspired by the iconic Ravenloft horror setting, which will return with the new Ravenloft: The Horrors Within sourcebook on June 16th. If you’re eager to start the Season of Horror, these dice are a nice way to get in the spirit ahead of the sourcebook and accessory lineup this summer.

Dungeons & Dragons Castle Ravenloft Treasure Packs Feature 55 Unique Dice, Collectible Coins, & More

Image courtesy of Sirius and Wizards of the Coast

Sirius creates a wide array of tabletop products, but is perhaps best known for their Treasure Packs. These dice kits feature officially licensed tabletop dice inspired by a variety of IP, including prior Stranger Things and Baldur’s Gate 3 packs. Now, Sirius is teaming up with Wizards of the Coast again for a lineup of official Ravenloft-inspired dice.

The new Castle Ravenloft treasure packs will feature full standard D&D dice sets, with 55 unique designs inspired by characters, creatures, and lore from Castle Ravenloft. The dice sets vary in rarity from the Artifacts sets inspired by Strahd himself to Legendary sets inspired by Mimics and the Amber Temple, to rare and uncommon sets that bring the magic and mists of Barovia to life.

Each pack will also feature one of 31 different collectible metal coins featuring various spells, symbols, and creatures from Ravenloft. You’ll also get one of 7 different dice bag designs, with options like the Holy Symbol of Ravenkind and Castle Ravenloft itself. Like prior Sirius Treasure Packs, the bags offer a mystery box opening experience, with one random assortment of dice, coins, and bags in each kit. If my experience with the Baldur’s Gate 3 packs is any indication, opening these will be almost dangerously fun. And the dice are both stunning and high quality, with nicely legible numbers on every design I’ve had the pleasure of encountering.

Image courtesy of Sirius and Wizards of the Coast

The timing here couldn’t be better, with the Season of Horror bringing D&D fans back to Barovia this summer. Now, we’ll have some on-theme dice to join the lineup of D&D sourcebooks and accessories already headed our way in June. The Dungeons & Dragons Castle Ravenloft treasure packs cost $20 USD each. That includes the full set of polyhedral dice, a collectible metal coin, and an embroidered dice bag. The packs are available now at local game stores and via the Sirius website.

Are you going to add these Ravenloft dice to your collection? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!