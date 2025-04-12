10 Most Unique D&D Dice to Add to Your Hoard

If there’s one thing TTRPG fans love, it’s dice. Once most players acquire their first set, they can’t resist starting a dragon-like hoard of dice for every occasion. But as the triple-viral Arby’s collab dice have proved, not all dice are created equal. The weird, wild, and unique dice sets out there capture the attention of dice goblins more than any others.

Whether you’re here to buy a new set of dice or just window shop, I’m here to round up some of the most unique D&D dice sets around. Buckle in, hang on to your gold coins, and let’s look at some weird, wild TTRPG dice.

Cheeseburger Core Dice

Cheeseburger Dice for TTRPGs

My personal favorite brand of weird, interesting dice are the ones with cool things in the core. That’s part of what made the first set of Arby’s collab dice so popular, and while those are basically impossible to get ahold of, these cheeseburger dice are sold at Hot Topic. They come in a cheeseburger box and are made with a clear resin so you can clearly see the colorful cheeseburger at the core.

Elven Druid Wooden Dice

These wooden dice are perfect for your next Druid build

Typically, you see TTRPG dice made of resin or, in cases like Norse Foundry, metal. But wood? That’s not something you see every day. But for the metal-avoidant druids of the world, what’s more in character than a set of wooden D&D dice? These beautiful, minimalistic dice are a truly unique addition to your dice hoard.

Kirby Liquid Core D20

Kirby Liquid Core dice from Interstellar Dice

For those who can’t wait to get their hands on Kirby Air Riders when it releases for Nintendo Switch 2, why not satisfy that Kirby need now with a giant liquid core D20? Interstellar Dice has several different handmade Kirby sets, but personally, I’m a fan of the liquid core D20 chonk because liquid cores are really cool. Also, bigger D20s roll better, right? It’s basically science.

Potion Dice

Potion bottle dice for TTRPGs from eternalversegames on etsy

Admittedly, the unusual shape on these might make them a bit questionable to some DMs. Nevertheless, these potion bottle-shaped dice would make a unique addition to your TTRPG polyhedral dice collection. They come in a rainbow of colors, with a different shaped potion bottle for each die typically found in a set of 7.

Pokemon Core Dice

Bulbasaur dice from KogamingShop on Etsy

If you want to roll the very best like no one ever rolled, you naturally need some dice with Pokemon inside. I’m partial to this Bulbasaur set since it was my first-ever starter in a Pokemon game, but custom dice makers have plenty of other options available for your favorite Pokemon embedded in a set of TTRPG dice.

Crystal Gemstone Dice

Opalite Dice from GemstoneDiceAU on Etsy

Dice made from crystals can bring an extra magical energy to your table. They’re also absolutely gorgeous, so even if you’re not here for the crystal vibrations, sets like these opalite gemstone polyhedral dice make a gorgeous addition to any dice goblin’s stash.

Rubber Duck Dice

Rubber Duck dice from Tattered Troll on Etsy

Not into having Pokemon or cheeseburgers star in your dice? Well, then, that’s exactly the function of a rubber duck. These dice have a cute little rubber ducky hanging out at their core, perfect for bringing a little whimsy to the table.

Hollow Orb Dice

Hollow Orb Dice from SoarForge on Etsy

For the Steampunk campaign a la Eberron, these metal orb dice give a distinctly different flavor to your dice rolls. They have a hollow core and eye-catching design that really set them apart from your standard set of resin dice.

Mario Party Dice

Mario Party-inspired dice from PrintPlayProtect on Etsy

Another one for the Nintendo fans in the room are these Mario Party-inspired dice. They look like the blocks you hit to start your turn in the game and are a perfectly colorful set of dice to stand apart from the rest of your collection.

All-in-One Dice

All-in-one dice spinner from Haxtec

For one of the weirdest dice “sets” around, I direct you to this all-in-one dice spinner one of my friends brought to our D&D table recently. Adjust the settings on the spinner and you’ve got a D20, D8, and all the rest in a single spinner device. Your mileage with getting this approved at the table may vary, but it’s certainly a different take on dice for Dungeons & Dragons and TTRPGs. Our DM said no, if you’re wondering.