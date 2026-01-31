New Official Baldur’s Gate 3 Dice Sets Feature 40 Different D20s Inspired By Iconic Characters

Baldur’s Gate 3 is incredibly popular with seasoned and new Dungeons & Dragons fans alike. It manages to capture the feeling of playing the beloved TTRPG, while also offering compelling characters and an engaging branching narrative. Whether you rolled your first D20 in Baldur’s Gate 3 or long before, the game certainly highlights the fun and frustration of decisions that rely on a dice roll. But nothing quite beats rolling actual, physical dice… and that’s where a brand-new collab between Hasbro, Wizards of the Coast, and Sirius Dice comes in.

Sirius Dice is well known for their TTRPG dice and accessories, including fun dice collabs with IPs like Dungeons & Dragons, Stranger Things, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Now, the dice maker has come together with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast to offer officially licensed dice packs inspired by Baldur’s Gate 3. These new Baldur’s Gate 3 Treasure Packs are a blind box-style kit, each containing an oversized D20, a collectible coin, and dice bag. And they are available right now from Sirius Dice or your local game store.

New Baldur’s Gate 3 Treasure Packs Have Dice Inspired By Everyone From Astarion to the Dark Urge and Beyond

These new collab kits won’t bring you a full set of Dungeons & Dragons dice. But if you’re a D20 hoarding dice goblin and Baldur’s Gate 3 fan, it’s a fun way to test your chances at pulling some unique dice and coins based on the beloved RPG. Each blind bag comes with 1 oversized D20, 1 collectible coin, and 1 embroidered dice bag, all inspired by Baldur’s Gate 3 characters and references.

In total, there are 40 possible oversized D20 designs, with various rarities spanning Legendary, Rare, Uncommon, and Common. Many are inspired by iconic characters, like The Pale Elf, The Wizard of Waterdeep, and Daughter of Darkness. But some also pull in broader Baldur’s Gate 3 and D&D lore like The Weave or Owlbear Cub (I need that one immediately). Each D20 features a unique symbol representing the coveted Natural 20, matching the theme of that particular dice with images like a vampire bite or the symbol of Shar.

Along with an oversized D20, each pack will include 1 of 21 different possible collectible metal coin designs. These coins feature images of many beloved characters like Karlach, Halsin, and even Withers. And of course, the dice bag included in the kit will also be a random option from the total of 9 Baldur’s Gate 3 designs. Very rare, lucky adventurers might even find an Artifact – a replica of the mysterious Astral Prism itself.

If you enjoy the randomness of a dice roll, you may well enjoy trying the odds with a blind box like these Baldur’s Gate 3 Treasure Packs. Each kit is $12.99 USD from Sirius Dice and may be available from your local game store as well.

