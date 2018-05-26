Phoenix Rising Is A New Fan-Made Pokemon Game That You Can Play Right Now

Phoenix Rising is a new and impressive looking fan-made Pokemon game that is available to play right now on PC, via a free downloadable demo.

Being developed using RPG Maker XP and the Pokemon Essentials engine, Phoenix Rising is following an episodic release schedule, with the above-mentioned demo containing the first episode. According to the developers, subsequent releases will be announced in the future, and like today’s demo, everything will be free along the way.

Making the product free, as well as not taking donations, having an official website, and other precautions will – according to the developers – hopefully mean The Pokemon Company won’t come knocking with a Cease & Desist. As you may know, the company has a well-documented track record for cracking down on fan-made projects, which is why the devs behind Phoenix Rising have spent a great deal of time of looking at previously shutdown projects to do their best to ensure they aren’t next.

Whether the game will survive, remains to be seen. But given that The Pokemon Company moves incredibly fast on these type of things, we should know very soon if Phoenix Rising will have a future or not.

If you want to check out Episode One (the demo), you can download it here. For more information on the fan-made game, then click here. If clicking links isn’t your thing, then you can read more about the game below:

For hundreds of years the Council of Oracles have maintained peace in Hawthorne. They established after a great war seen a revolution overthrow their tyrannical king. However there are many who believe the Oracles have become complacent and detached. Their integrity is challenged by a family led by a man who calls himself “King” claiming to have descended from Royal Blood — the true heir to sovereignty. The Royal Family promises to unite Hawthorne and develop it into a powerful force among larger nations. Despite their oppressive distant past people are beginning to flock to the side of the Royal Family. It is time for the High Oracle Anastasia to reunite her Council and regain their grip of peace, or surrender to the pages of history opening once more.

Choice Determined Gameplay

The decisions you make during the main quest and side-quests will have various outcomes. Rarely is it ever a simple choice between good and bad – in a morally grey world there is never an easy answer.

Character Customisation

Change your outfit and your skin tone to resemble the hero you want to play as. Unlock new outfits as you play, and mix and match clothing! You’re the hero, express your individuality.

Skill Trees

Skills trees allow you to unlock “talents”. You achieve talent points as you play, You can spend them on new perks to suit your play style. Trinita University will help you unlock more skills!

Quest System

You will encounter people who are in need of your help. They may not be on the path of your main adventure but each one holds a story. Track quests using your journal and choose to help them – or not!

Multiple Save Files

Whether you’re making different decisions in this playthrough or simply want to choose a different starter Pokémon this time around – you’ll be able to do so without deleting your previous saves!

PokéStrap

The PokéStrap is a key item you receive during your adventure. Packed with useful applications and utilities – it should surely help you during your adventure. You can always toggle it on or off if you wish to!