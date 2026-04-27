Pokemon Insider Shares Disappointing Winds and Waves Release Info

A well-known Pokemon insider has shared some very disappointing information about the release of Pokemon Winds and Waves. Upon revealing its next mainline Pokemon games back in February, Game Freak and The Pokemon Company said very little about Winds and Waves. Outside of providing a broad 2027 launch window, the only other thing that the trailer showed off was its new region and the starter Pokemon, which are named Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua. Sadly, for those hoping to get more details soon, it sounds like we’ll be left waiting for quite some time.

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According to Pokemon insider @Riddler_Khu, who has shared countless scoops tied to the series in the past, Pokemon Winds and Waves aren’t going to release until “late 2027.” Considering that the Generation 10 Pokemon games were originally thought to be releasing this year, many anticipated that Winds and Waves would be arriving in the early part of 2027. Instead, it now sounds as though the games could still be 18 months or so away, which will make the wait for their release even more difficult.

Beyond this, @Riddler_Khu also mentioned that Game Freak has no plans to share additional news on Pokemon Winds and Waves this year. If true, this suggests that the next time we would see the games would likely be at next year’s Pokemon Presents presentation, which is annually held on Pokemon Day (February 27th). To go nearly a full year without additional info on Pokemon Winds and Waves would be brutal, but a similar length of time between announcements was also seen with Pokemon Legends: Z-A prior to its eventual release.

Because of this lack of Pokemon news that will likely come about this year, it makes sense that Nintendo and Game Freak re-released Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen on Switch at the start of this year. These ports, combined with the launch of Pokemon Pokopia, gave fans of the franchise plenty to experience to kick off 2026. Despite this, it doesn’t sound like this momentum will be continuing throughout the remainder of the year, which might lead to a bit of a lull in the lead-up to Pokemon Winds and Waves.

For now, all we know with certainty is that Pokemon Winds and Waves will release in 2027 and will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2. Whenever we have more news on the Gen 10 Pokemon games, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

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