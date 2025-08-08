All Pokemon Home Milestone Rewards

With the introduction of Pokemon Home, Pokemon players have been able to transport Pokemon from one game to another. While this is a great feature in and of itself, the app also lets players earn unique rewards by completing certain tasks. These rewards can be claimed by various means and across many games on the Nintendo Switch system. Most of the rewards are shiny Pokemon, but some are exclusive mythical Pokemon that can no longer be obtained through other means. Fulfilling the requirements of these challenges is a great way to complete the Pokedex and earn rare Pokemon, many of which are from older generations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By completing the Pokedex, in various formats, across different games, players can earn rare Pokemon in Pokemon Home which can then be transferred to other games. Players are also rewarded for depositing Pokemon and distributing them through the GTS and Wonderbox systems. New rewards may be added for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, so fans should be on the lookout, especially for the starter Pokemon.

pokemon legends: z-a starter pokemon.

These rewards often have time-sensitive challenges, so it is best to complete them as soon as possible. Here are all the currently available Pokemon Home rewards for the series.

Pokemon Home Rewards You Can Claim Now

Shiny Meltan Complete the in-home Pokedex in Pokemon Let’s Go/Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee.

Shiny Keldeo Complete the base SWSH, Isle of Armor, & Crown Tundra Pokedex in Pokemon Sword/Pokemon Shield.

Shiny Manaphy Complete the in-home Pokedex in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Pokemon Shining Pearl.

Shiny Enamorus Complete the in-home Pokedex in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Special Form Magearna Complete the in-home (#001 – #0890) Pokedex in Pokemon Pokemon Sword/Pokemon Shield.

Magearna Complete the entire National Pokedex in Pokemon Home.

Shiny Meloetta Complete the in-home Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet/Pokemon Violet.

Melmetal with GMAX Factor Send one Pokemon from Pokemon GO to Pokemon Home.

Chimchar, Turtwig, & Piplup with Hidden Ability (Sinnoh Starters) Deposit one Pokemon from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Pokemon Shining Pearl in Pokemon Home.

(Sinnoh Starters) Cyndiquil, Rowlett, & Oshawott (Hisui Starters) Deposit one Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus in Pokemon Home.

(Hisui Starters) Scorbunny, Grookey, & Sobble (Galar Starters) Deposit one Pokemon from Pokemon Sword/Pokemon Shield in Pokemon Home.

(Galar Starters) Fuecoco, Sprigatito, & Quaxly (Paldea Starters) Deposit one Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet/Pokemon Violet in Pokemon Home.

(Paldea Starters) Pikachu Open the Pokemon Home app.

Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle (Kanto Starters) First time logging in to Pokemon Home on mobile.

(Kanto Starters) Pichu Complete a challenge & place a sticker on your profile.

Eevee After a deposited Pokemon is taken from the Wonder Box.

Rotom After a deposited Pokemon is taken from the GTS.



As stated above, some rewards in Pokemon Home will expire and can no longer be claimed. These include previous Pokemon like the Shiny Zeraora and the Squirtle and Bulbasaur with the Gigantamax Factor. If you have missed out on these Pokemon rewards, you can only claim them through trading with other players.