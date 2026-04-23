New Pokemon Pokopia Update Fixes One of Its Most Frustrating Issues (& Could Hint at Future Events)

Pokemon Pokopia is showing no signs of slowing down as the new cozy game of choice. The game is currently hosting its second major live in-game event, Bulbasaur’s Jump Rope Contest, which runs through April 26th. And from the looks of it, we can expect more updates and events in the game’s future. Today, Pokemon Pokopia got another major update with bug fixes and improvements. And one of those key fixes is almost definitely a teaser for new events to come.

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Late in the day on April 22nd, patch 1.0.4 released for Pokemon Pokopia. This update should download automatically if your Switch 2 console is connected to the internet. It brings in quite a few more bug fixes to prevent broken quests at Bleak Beach, as well as making sure Professor Tangrowth stops disappearing on players. But the highlighted fix for this patch fixes one of a few issues that left fans frustrated during the More Spores for Hoppip event. And that probably means we’ve got another, similar event on the way.

Latest Pokemon Pokopia Patch Is Most Likely Setting Up For a New Pokemon Debut

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In the official patch notes, the key takeaway for today’s update is “You can now relocate Pokemon Centers while in-game events are underway.” That means that events like More Spores for Hoppip or the current Jump Rope Contest will no longer render the Pokemon Center immovable for their duration. This was one of a few major complaints during the More Spores for Hoppip event, which many fans felt overstayed its welcome and made their Pokemon Centers borderline useless for the duration.

We have a few more days of the Jump Rope Contest event, so it’s possible this patch is intended to let players move their Pokemon Center while Bulbasaur is hanging out there. But given that it’s arriving so late into the live event, I’m betting this fix is coming for another reason.

While we haven’t gotten official word of any future Pokemon Pokopia events after the current Jump Rope Contest, fixing the Pokemon Center issue likely means that something is in the works. And with the Pokemon Center’s relationship to in-game events as the core focus here, it could be another Pokemon posting up in the Pokemon Center like Hoppip did. That might well mean we’re finally going to get another new Pokemon debut in the life sim.

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Even if this patch doesn’t turn out to be the hint I think it is, it’s still bringing quite a few much-needed improvements. Several quest-blocking glitches have been removed, ensuring players can roll those emotional end credits. To see everything that’s fixed in today’s Pokopia patch, you can see the full patch notes from Nintendo here.

If you haven’t claimed your trophy from Bulbasaur yet, you have a few more days to do it. After that, I’m betting this patch will set us up for the next in-game event, which will almost certainly involve the Pokemon Center once again. Now, we just need a patch that makes storage a bit less of a nightmare, and the game will be sheer perfection.

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