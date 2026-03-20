Pokemon Pokopia Players Already Have a Big Request for The Game’s Next Event

There’s so much to do in Pokemon Pokopia, it’s a bit surprising how quickly we got the first live in-game event. Yet shortly after launch, players got to experience the first Pokopia event that introduced 3 new Pokemon to befriend. On March 10th, the More Spores for Hoppip event kicked off. After some initial excitement about new Poke Pals in the game, players have wound up with some strong opinions about live events in Pokemon Pokopia going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More Spores for Hoppip runs from March 10th to March 25th. That’s a 15-day event, which puts live events in other Pokemon games like Pokemon Go to shame. But the event itself is actually pretty straightforward, and many fans found they only needed a day or two to collect all of the Spores needed to bring Hoppip, Skiploom, and Jumpluff to their games. And that means that many fans are more than ready for the event to end. Though future in-game events aren’t officially confirmed for Pokopia, they’re looking pretty likely. And hopefully, fan feedback will shape how the next event works.

Pokemon Pokopia Fans Want to Evict Hoppip from the Pokemon Center ASAP

Every time you wake up for a new gameplay session in Pokopia, you learn that “A Pokemon is still the talk of the town” and get prompted to visit the Pokemon Center. This pop-up in and of itself is getting a bit old 10 days into the first live event. But that’s not the primary issue. For many, Hoppip has overstayed its welcome and the Pokemon Center, and it’s time to go.

During the More Spores for Hoppip event, the cute little Grass-type takes over the Pokemon Center counter. The problem? This is the game’s best trading spot for other Pokemon with the Trade ability to set up shop. And while Hoppip is the talk of the town, it takes over every. single. Pokemon Center. For many, that means they can’t get non-event items in trades as easily, and they feel like Hoppip has overstayed its welcome.

To be fair to Hoppip, it’s not actually implementing a trade monopoly. After all, there are ways to trade outside of the Pokemon Center. Setting up a cash register (with electricity connected) and some countertops will give Trade Pokemon a space to come offer their wares. But for many, the Pokemon Center is the biggest and easiest space for Pokopia commerce. So it’s understandable they’re less than pleased that only the event items are on offer there for the foreseeable future.

Screenshot by ComicBook

From the quick turnaround about the Hoppip event, it’s pretty clear fans would like to see some changes for any future Pokopia events. The obvious solution is to make the event shorter. After all, it doesn’t take 15 days to gather enough spores to get the items you need. That said, it is nice to have more time to participate in an event like this before it goes away for good. For many players, the simple solution would be an option to talk to Hoppip and ask it to vacate the Pokemon Center once you’re finished with the event.

Since this is the first live event in Pokopia, we don’t yet know if every future event will have a similar structure. So, it’s possible that a Pokemon Center takeover won’t be part of future events, at all. But it’s clear fans want to see an in-game event that doesn’t interrupt regular gameplay quite as much, particularly if it’s going to last for 15 days.

What do you want to see in future live events for Pokopia? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!