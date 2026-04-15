Pokemon Pokopia’s Next Limited Time Event Revealed (And Yes, It’s Adorable)

The first limited-time event in Pokemon Pokopia arrived not long after the game launched. And while many felt that Hoppip overstayed its welcome as the talk of the town, fans were also curious if we’d see more live events for the Pokemon life sim. Aside from a short and sweet April Fool’s Day event, though, we haven’t heard much. But today, The Pokemon Company officially announced the next live in-game event for Pokemon Pokopia. It’s completely different from the last one, and it looks spot-on adorable.

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The More Spores for Hoppip event introduced a new trio of Pokemon to the game. From the looks of it, though, not every Pokopia event is going to add to the dex. This time around, Bulbasaur will be the star of the show, hosting a jump rope contest. The Bulbasaur’s Jump Rope Contest event runs from April 19th to April 26th in Pokemon Pokopia. Initial details are a little scarce, but one thing’s for sure: this event will encourage more players to enjoy the fun mini-game hidden in the Pokemon life sim.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The next in-game event will run from April 19th at 5 AM local time to April 26th at 4:59 AM local time in Pokemon Pokopia. As the name suggests, the event will center on playing jump rope with Bulbasaur. This mini-game has been available in Pokopia from the beginning, but now, we’ll earn actual prizes for doing it. To play jump rope with Bulbasaur, you typically need to have completed its habitat. Then, you can talk to Bulbasaur and select the “Let’s play jump rope!” option to partake in the mini-game. During the live event, however, Bulbasaur will be hanging out in front of the Pokemon Center ready to host its jump rope contest.

When the event is live, you will need to have progressed at least to the point of completing the “Yawn up a storm!” event in Withered Wasteland. In other words, you’ll need to “get this place HUMID!” as Bulbasaur would say. If you’ve done that, you’ll be able to join the jump rope contest by talking to Bulbasaur in front of the Pokemon Center. Then, play jump rope to earn prizes based on how many consecutive jumps you’re able to perform.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

You can also play the jump rope contest in multiplayer modes by visiting a friend’s Palette Town or Cloud Island. Whoever gets the highest jumps snags the high score, but keep in mind that only the host player will get the prize if you’re playing in Palette Town. On Cloud Islands, the prize will go to the player who sets the high score.

Speaking of prizes, we don’t yet have the full list of what’s on offer. However, The Pokemon Company has teased an in-game trophy for participating in the event. This may well be a limited edition item that is only available from the event, so it’s a good reason to log in to Pokopia and play a few rounds of jump rope. If hanging out with Bulbasaur isn’t reason enough, that is.

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