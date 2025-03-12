New Pokemon TCG Cards from Heat Wave Arena Leak Ahead of Release

The Heat Wave Arena set for Pokemon TCG is set to release in Japan this Friday, March 14th. The cards will arrive in the US as part of the English-language Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals set, which comes out on May 30th. Now, thanks to a new leak ahead of the release date, fans are getting a first look at some previously unrevealed cards in the Heat Wave Arena set. The main cards were previously revealed, with all 63 cards in the main set getting an official reveal ahead of the set’s release in Japan. The March 11th leak, however, shows off some of the secret rares that will be included in the set.

The Heat Wave Arena set includes 63 main set cards, which have already been shared by the Pokemon Company. It will also include 29 secret rares, some of which have leaked via social media and were rounded up by Pokemon community site PokeBeach. We now know that the set will include several secret rare trainer’s Pokemon including Arven’s Mabosstiff EX, Ethan’s Ho-Oh EX, and Cynthia’s Garchomp EX. Alas, Misty’s Psyduck will have a full-art secret rare, but it doesn’t look like the Heat Wave Arena set will include a Misty’s Psyduck EX.

The leak includes images for 26 of the 29 secret rares, so we have a good idea of many of the hard-to-find cards in this upcoming Pokemon TCG set. These cards, along with the original 63 previously revealed by the Pokemon Company, will become part of the English-language Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals set. So, it’s a good preview of what’s to come and which chase cards we’ll all be trying to pull.

Upcoming Pokemon Card Sets in Order

Pokemon card collectors know that getting ahold of recent English-language sets like Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions has been tough. Fans have been keeping an eye out for rare restocks as supply continues to fall below demand. The next set, Journey Together, will arrive in just a few weeks on March 28th. Beyond that, The Pokemon Company has not officially confirmed any further releases for upcoming new sets. However, there are a few Prismatic Evolutions restocks planned, as well as tentative dates for further Pokemon TCG releases in 2025.

If you’re wanting to keep an eye out for the next set release, including the Destined Rivals set that will include the newly leaked Secret Rares, here’s the schedule.

Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together – March 28th

Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions Accessory Pouch Collection – April 25th

Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals – May 30th

Beyond this, we don’t yet have leaks or confirmed names for the remaining sets releasing in 2025. However, we can expect to see three more Scarlet & Violet sets release this year, likely sometime in July, September, and November. From there, a new trademark and the upcoming release of Legends Z-A suggests that the Pokemon TCG will move on from Scarlet & Violet to what’s next.

As exciting as it is to get a first look at new secret rares and cards that will arrive in the Destined Rivals set later this year, many fans are frustrated wondering if the supply issues will persist. So far, the shelves have been empty in many retailers, with others like Costco and GameStop implementing customer limits to try and stretch out how long their Pokemon card restocks last. Hopefully, the Pokemon company will make good on their promise to improve the issue as these newer Scarlet & Violet era sets release.

