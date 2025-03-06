Pokemon TCG 151 Tins Get a Rare Restock (That Won’t Last Long)

Pokemon TCG fans have had a rough year, with new sets like Scarlet & Violet: Prismatic Evolutions being all but impossible to find. As stores like GameStop crack down on preorders and The Pokemon Center tries to stop scalpers, one thing remains constant – it’s hard to get Pokemon cards right now. Along with Prismatic Evolutions, the latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: 151 Blooming Waters set released to nearly zero stock in many locations. Today, some lucky Costco shoppers have spotted a restock of Scarlet & Violet – 151 mini tins in select locations. As always, collectors will have to be quick to grab them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Redditors on the East Coast have reported spotting 5-packs of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: 151 mini tins on the shelves at Costco. The latest restock contains five mini-tins per box, all from the Scarlet & Violet:151 collection. This popular set features refreshed cards for all 151 original Pokemon from the Kanto region, bringing these OG favorites up to speed with the current Pokemon TCG mechanics. Given the popularity of the original 151 Pokemon, these cards are incredibly hard to come by, so seeing them in the wild like this is rare.

The Scarlet & Violet: 151 Mini Tins are currently selling at Costco for $38.99. Given that similar bundles are going for as much as $100-120 on resale sites like TCG Player, this is quite the bargain. As with anything at Costco, you will need to be a member to buy the mini tin sets.

Costco Adds Two-Item Limit for Latest Pokemon TCG Restock

This latest Pokemon TCG restock is rolling out sporadically in Costco stores, with reports from several states on the East Coast as well as Washington and Oregon receiving the sets. This specific 5-pack bundle appears to be a new Costco exclusive, expected to roll out across the country through March 10th. Most stores seem to be stocking them up front, near the checkout line.

Many Costco shoppers report that the app is not properly showing stock, so interested card collectors should call or stop by their local Costco to confirm if they’ve got the new cards. The item SKU for these sets is 1785131, which may help you get a clear answer on whether your local store has the cards in stock yet.

The Costco-exclusive mini tins for Scarlet & Violet 151

Costco seems to have learned from its past issues with customer fist fights over Pokemon TCG cards. Many customers who’ve managed to grab the latest restock report their stores implementing a 2-per-customer limit similar to what we’ve seen at Target and GameStop. It is a daily cap, so potentially you could stop back the next day to buy two more sets, if your Costco’s stock lasts that long.

Hopefully, the newly set buy limit will help these new pallets full of Scarlet & Violet: 151 cards last a bit longer. Even so, many collectors are eager to get a full set of the original Pokemon, so these card sets are likely to fly off the shelves just like other recent Pokemon TCG restocks.

Are you trying to collect the Scarlet & Violet: 151 cards? Let us know in the comments below!