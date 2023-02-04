New PS4 First-Person Shooter Leaked Ahead of Announcement

A new PS4 first-person shooter game has leaked ahead of its announcement. The FPS genre is perhaps bigger than it ever has been thanks to the likes of Call of Duty, Battlefield, Apex Legends, DOOM, Far Cry, Halo, and Counter-Strike. That said, for many, the peak of first-person shooters was the 1990s. This era of first-person shooters was so popular that 90s retro first-person shooters persist and are popular to this day despite all the technological advancements that make aspects of them obsolete. That said, if you like this style of first-person shooters, and if you're on PS4, then we have some good news; one of the best 90s-style first-person shooters in recent times is coming to PS4.

New Blood Interactive hasn't officially announced that Dusk is coming to PS4, but a PlayStation Store listing has leaked a PS4 port of the game. Not only does the listing leak the existence of the port, but suggests it's releasing soon. As for the game itself, it was released back in 2018 to an 88 on Metacritic. Currently, it's only available via PC and Nintendo Switch.

"Dusk reintroduces you to a world where butchery and bloodshed must be mastered... if you're to survive 'til dawn. Inspired by Doom, Quake, Blood, Heretic, Hexen, Half-Life, Redneck Rampage, and all your '90s favorites, while featuring a soundtrack by metal music mastermind Andrew Hulshult," reads an official pitch of the game.

The game's official pitch continues: "In three distinct campaign episodes hand-crafted from straight outta the '90s, players will battle through an onslaught of mystical backwater cultists, possessed militants, and even darker forces and attempt to discover just what lurks beneath the Earth. Featuring a vast arsenal of badass weaponry including sickles, swords, crossbows, rifles, dual-wielded and double-barreled shotguns, and incredibly necessary grenade and rocket launchers, DUSK brings unapologetic retro action from start to finish."

At the moment of publishing, New Blood Interactive has not commented on this leak, but official news regarding the port should be imminent. Whatever the case, we will update the story accordingly as the situation evolves. In the meantime, because this is a leak, take it with a grain of salt.