PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99

PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.

Of course, this is a limited-time deal. More specifically, this deal is only available until February 1, which means if you're reading this after the first of next month, you missed out. That said, if you're a PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber, this game is available via both versions of the PS Plus subscription service.

As for the game itself, it debuted back on February 5, 2016, to an 88 on Metacritic. While there are many strategy games on PC, they are less common on console, making the release all the more notable. Come the end of 2016, it picked up numerous Game of the Year season awards, largely for "Best Strategy" game. That said, while it's highly rated, many believe it's not as great as its predecessor, 2012's XCOM: Enemy Unknown, which rebooted the classic series. Below, you can read more about the game and check out its official launch trailer:

"Earth has changed. Twenty years have passed since world leaders offered an unconditional surrender to alien forces. XCOM, the planet's last line of defense, was left decimated and scattered," reads an official blurb straight from 2K Games. "Now, in XCOM 2, the aliens rule Earth, building shining cities that promise a brilliant future for humanity on the surface, while concealing a sinister agenda and eliminating all who dissent from their new order. Only those who live at the edges of the world have a margin of freedom. Here, a force gathers once again to stand up for humanity. Always on the run, and facing impossible odds, the remnant XCOM forces must find a way to ignite a global resistance, and eliminate the alien threat once and for all."

For more coverage not just on all things PS4, but all things PlayStation in general -- including the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals as it pertains to PS5 -- click here. Meanwhile, be sure to check out the whole of the Games Under $20 Sale on PSN, which this deal is a part of.