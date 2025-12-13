New PS4 Game Announced for 2027 (When the PS6 Is Supposed to Release)

A new PlayStation 4 game, recently announced, isn’t releasing until 2027, which coincides with the projected release of the PlayStation 6. The 2025 Game Awards featured several important reveals of games that are in development. While some are expected to arrive relatively soon, others won’t see the light of day for several years. This isn’t unusual, as AAA video games take a considerable amount of time and resources to produce. Still, a game that’s been earmarked for the PS4 isn’t arriving until well after the console has been replaced by not one, but two generations.

Capcom announced that its newest entry in the long-running Mega Man franchise, Mega Man: Dual Override, would be arriving in 2027. The publisher’s website shows that the game is releasing on the Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, PS4, and PS5. While this isn’t unusual for a game with a dedicated fanbase like Mega Man: Dual Override, the projected release window will place it around the same time as the PS6’s arrival, though the date the console is expected to arrive is largely speculation from industry experts, as Sony remains tight-lipped on its next-gen console.

Mega Man: Dual Override Is Coming in 2027

Image courtesy of Capcom

The trailer for Mega Man: Dual Override suggests that the game will be quite similar to previous franchise entries. The overall style of the game is familiar to anyone who’s played a Mega Man title, as it features the typical platform mechanics of jumping, mid-air shots, and everything else you’d expect to find. Unsurprisingly, the trailer doesn’t feature any story elements, so it’s unclear what the underlying narrative will be. Given Capcom’s typical approach to Mega Man games, it will probably continue the story from its predecessors while taking full advantage of modern hardware capabilities.

There are tons of rumors surrounding the PS6, including several games that will likely arrive on the system. As of writing, this doesn’t include Mega Man: Dual Override, but seeing as the game was only recently announced, that’s likely to change. Capcom has a long-standing relationship with Sony, so since the studio is developing Mega Man: Dual Override for the PS4 and PS5, there’s a good chance it will also be available on the PS6. Granted, this all depends on when the PS6 is released, which is most likely to be late 2027 or possibly 2028.

While we await Capcom’s latest Mega Man offering, the studio has a Robot Master Design Contest for fans. Capcom is looking for designs players can submit, and the grand-prize winner will be used in the game. Contest entry is free, and it runs from December 11, 2025, to January 1, 2026. If you’re an artist and want to see your robot in Mega Man: Dual Override, get to it! The rest of us will wait to see whose robot makes it into the game, which will be available sometime in 2027 on pretty much every system, possibly including the PS6.

