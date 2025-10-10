Every Rumored PS6 Game So Far

With the PS5 about to celebrate its 5th birthday, it feels like we’ll be hearing more about the PS6 any day now. But for now, the console’s release window remains a rumor, not a confirmed announcement from Sony. Even so, we do know that Sony is working on its next-gen console, and a 2027 to 2028 release window is likely. And that means that some of the games that have been announced for PlayStation may well wind up as our first PS6 titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony has not yet officially confirmed that its next console will be called the PlayStation 6. However, the company has hinted that its next console is in the works. And given recent plans to start shutting down certain PS3 support, it’s likely we’ll see the console in the next few years. In fact, Sony’s latest comments point to showing off the tech it’s working on “in a few years,” which heavily implies a 2027-2028 release window, at the earliest. That means many upcoming PlayStation exclusives, like Marvel’s Wolverine, will likely hit the PS5. But a few confirmed and rumored PlayStation releases will most likely not arrive until the PS6 does. Here’s every rumored game for PS6 so far.

The Witcher 4

Image courtesy of CD Projekt red

Compared to most of the games on this list, we know a good bit about The Witcher 4. CD Projekt RED has already released a trailer revealing that Ciri will be our new protagonist. This will mark a change for the series, which has previously featured Geralt as its primary playable character. That means fans are pretty eager to see what the new game will do with its powerful new protagonist.

But CD Project RED has also been pretty clear that we can’t expect the next Witcher game until 2027 at the very earliest. Given the rough timeline for when the PS6 will likely arrive, The Witcher 4 is more likely to be a next-gen console release than a PS5 game.

Insomniac’s Marvel’s X-Men

Image courtesy of insomniac games

Now that we have a release window for Insomniac’s upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine, it’s confirmed that the game will arrive on the PS5. However, previous leaks have pointed towards another X-Men title on the docket for the studio after they deliver on Logan’s story. And personally, I am way more excited for a true X-Men team return to form, so I’ve got my eye on this one.

If indeed the rumored Marvel’s X-Men remains on the list for Insomniac, it won’t be here until 2030 at the earliest. That means it will almost certainly be a PS6 title, unless something major changes with the typical Sony timeline for a new console release.

Rocksteady’s Batman Game

Image courtesy of Rocksteady and WB Games

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Rocksteady, the developer behind Batman: Arkham, is working on its next game featuring the caped crusader. This game isn’t fully confirmed, and the reports suggest it’s little more than a concept at this point. That means that, if Rocksteady is prepping its next Batman title, it’ll be several years off.

Given that we’ve got a new LEGO Batman coming in 2026, Batman fans will have something to look forward to for PS5. But the new Rocksteady Batman game, if it is real, will likely not make its debut until after the PS6 hits the market.

Guerilla Games’ Horizon 3

Image courtesy of Guerilla, Nixxes Software, and PlayStation Publishing

The studio behind the Horizon series has already confirmed it’s working on the third game. The next installment has a working title of Horizon 3, and it’s expected to release no earlier than 2027. Prior Horizon titles have been PlayStation exclusives, so it’s likely the next game will be as well.

We know very little about the game, except that it will continue Aloy’s story. Given the franchise’s success, it’s possible that Sony could be eyeing up Horizon 3 as a PS6 release title. At any rate, it’s looking likely the game will arrive around or after the release of Sony’s next console, rather than for the PS5.

Hideo Kojima’s Physint

Image courtesy of kojima productions

Of all the games that will most likely arrive on the PS6, Physint is one of the more credible reports. Kojima himself has made comments about developing the game with the PS6 in mind, suggesting it is planned to arrive on that console, not the PS5.

We still don’t know a ton about Kojima’s next project, though he has said it’s going to be a combination of a video game and film. Kojima has also shared a poster for the game, but that’s about all we know. Even the title, Physint, is only a working title and could change before we ever see this game down the line.

For now, these games are our best guess at what will be released for PS6, as opposed to PS5. It’s likely that upcoming projects yet to be revealed could also be slated for the PS6, if the console is truly just a few years away.

What games would you most like to see for PS6? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!