New PS4 Tournaments Series Is Starting With Mortal Kombat 11

Sony announced a new feature for its PlayStation 4 users called PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series which allow players to compete from their own consoles for a shot at winning prizes. The first of these tournaments will start with Mortal Kombat 11 and are open to anyone from all different skill levels to compete. Some of the prizes include in-game currencies like Time Krystals from Mortal Kombat 11 as well as actual cash prizes of up to $1,000 so far. The best players will also qualify for bigger tournaments in the future.

A post on the PlayStation Blog gave an overview of the new tournament series which are starting on August 6th. Sign-ups are open for the Mortal Kombat 11 tournament with other games to follow afterwards. Different seasons throughout the Challenger Series will give players a chance to return after honing their skills to compete for these prizes while those who do well will advance to the next stages as the skill level increases.

“With this, PlayStation invites gamers of all skill levels to play and enjoy competitive gaming from the comfort of their own homes on their PS4 system,” the post said about this new feature. “We’re kicking off on August 6 with the Mortal Kombat 11 PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series, followed by FIFA 20, Battlefield V, Warface and other AAA titles coming later this year. No matter your skill level, you’ll be able to compete against both friends and others in the PlayStation community, with several opportunities to win and many prizes for those who are victorious.”

Sign-ups for the Mortal Kombat 11 tournament are already open with the first stage taking place next week. To advance from the first stage, all players have to do is finish in the top 40% of all players who participate. Anyone who wins at least three matches during that first stage will be awarded a dynamic Mortal Kombat 11 PS4 theme. Those stages will continue until Week 8 on September 22nd when one player will be given the top prize of $1,000. Runner-ups will get various cash prizes and amounts of the game’s Time Krystals.

To enter the tournament, just open Mortal Kombat 11 and choose the PS4 Tournaments option to find the Challenger Series tournament. After registering there, players will return for their match time and have to ready-up 15 minutes prior to it starting. Join the match, compete, and see the results afterwards to find out where you rank among the other competitors.

The PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series starts on August 6th with Mortal Kombat 11.