New Rainbow Six Game Announced by Ubisoft, But It’s Not a Shooter

Ubisoft has announced a new game in the Rainbow Six franchise, but it’s surprisingly not a shooter. Since Rainbow Six debuted back in 1998, virtually every entry in the series has been a first-person shooter in nature. Over the past decade, Ubisoft’s primary focus on the franchise has centered around Rainbow Six Siege, as the popular multiplayer title has continued to receive new Operators and updates on a frequent basis. Now, some of the characters from Siege are poised to appear in a new spin-off that belongs to a very different genre.

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Revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live, Ubisoft showed off Rainbow Six Tactics for the first time. As its name implies, Rainbow Six Tactics is a new tactical strategy game that will center around turn-based gameplay rather than fast-paced shootouts. Ubisoft confirmed that Tactics will be a single-player game in nature, making it the first installment in the series in quite some time not to be centered around co-op or multiplayer.

While Rainbow Six Tactics is going to be quite the departure for the series, it will have some pretty major ties to Rainbow Six Siege, in particular. Most prominently, 15 Operators from Siege will be appearing as playable characters in Rainbow Six Tactics. Destructible environments, character-specific skills, and a variety of unique weapons and gear will also be appearing in Tactics, making it familiar to longtime Siege players.

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“Rainbow Six Tactics’ campaign features dozens of missions set in diverse locations around the globe, and every operation brings its own challenges and opportunities,” says the game’s official synopsis from Ubisoft. “Hostage rescue, bomb disposal, target elimination, reaching every objective demands careful preparation, tactical improvisation, and precise execution. Every operation brings its own challenges and opportunities. Players can break walls to open new lines of sight, remove enemy cover, and create alternate entry points as the situation evolves.”

While it might be surprising to see Rainbow Six embrace the strategy genre, it shouldn’t come as a huge shock. Over the past few years, many other major franchises have tackled the tactical strategy genre as well. Titles like Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Gears of War Tactics, the upcoming Star Wars: Zero Company, and even Ubisoft’s own Mario + Rabbids games have jumped into the strategy genre previously. For Rainbow Six to now be going the same way is quite exciting, especially if the game ends up being as promising as it sounds.

Currently, Rainbow Six Tactics doesn’t have an exact release date, but it’s poised to arrive at some point in 2027. When it does launch, the game will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.