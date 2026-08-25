PlayStation Plus Free Games for September 2026 Leaked Ahead of Reveal

The next lineup of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of September 2026 have been leaked in advance. As of this moment, August’s free games on PS Plus remain live and happen to include Dying Light 2, Big Walk, and Signalis. While this lineup has been incredibly well-received, it will only remain up for grabs for one more week, at which point it will be replaced by a new trio of games for PS5 and PS4. Now, prior to PlayStation officially announcing this forthcoming wave of titles for PS Plus, a new report has unveiled what they will be.

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Coming by way of Dealabs, it has been reported that September 2026’s lineup of free games on PS Plus will include Sniper Elite: Resistance, Chained Echoes, and Wobbly Life. These three titles are set to hit the service next week on September 1st and will remain up for grabs until the following month on October 6th. Per usual, all PS Plus subscribers at every tier of the service will be able to add these games to their own digital library, where they’ll remain playable as long as one continues to keep an active membership.

By far the biggest game of September is that of Sniper Elite: Resistance. The Rebellion-developed shooter is the newest title of the bunch, having just released at the beginning of 2025. While reviews for Sniper Elite: Resistance have been somewhat mixed, it has still garnered quite a bit of praise for its sandbox-style approach to combat.

Chained Echoes and Wobbly Life are then by far much lesser known, as they come from considerably smaller developers. Of these two games, though, Chained Echoes is the one that PS Plus subscribers will want to take notice of, as it’s a 16-bit RPG that looks to emulate the vibe and gameplay style of games that appeared on SNES and Sega Genesis. It has also been quite positively received by players and critics alike, making it a game worth checking out.

While this upcoming PlayStation Plus lineup is good overall, it’s also hard to argue that it’s better than what was given away throughout August. Not only was Dying Light 2 one of the biggest AAA games that has come to PS Plus this year, but the breakout hit Big Walk was also a day-one addition to the platform. Signalis has also been praised as one of the best indie horror games of the generation, as well, making this lineup even better. Although September might seem like a downgrade on PS Plus by comparison to August, not every month can be a winner on the service. Hopefully, we’ll have some much stronger PS Plus slates in the future before 2026 comes to a close.