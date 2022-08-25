Saints Row Players Show Off Hilarious Bugs on Social Media

Saints Row is one of 2022's biggest games, but unfortunately, it's not being received as warmly as one might have hoped. Saints Row IV released in 2013, just weeks ahead of Grand Theft Auto V, and was the last mainline entry in the series before now. After years of waiting, developer Volition decided it was time to reboot the franchise and start from scratch. Some fans were a bit put off by the tone the game was going for when it was initially revealed and feared that it would stray too far away from what the original series was. With that said, that's hardly the biggest issue with the game now that it's out.

Saints Row has been criticized for its writing, dated gameplay, and perhaps most notably, bugs. The game has been a haven for bugs and glitches, making it one of 2022's roughest high profile game releases. While it's not exactly Cyberpunk 2077 levels of chaos, it has caused a lot of frustration with fans who shelled out $60 for the new game. The game was previously slated to release toward the start of 2022, but was delayed to allow the team time to implement some polish. However, it doesn't appear that they were able to get it into a state that is on par with what fans would hope for. Saints Row did get a day one patch that fixed some glaring issues and improved performance, but it still has a ways to go before it can be truly acceptable. With that said, Saints Row players are sharing their buggy gameplay on social media, resulting in a number of hilarious videos.

Although our review wasn't as negative as others, we noted in our 3/5 review that Saints Row is pretty dated and exceptionally buggy: "Ultimately, Saints Row may not be the grand return to the franchise that fans were hoping for, but that doesn't mean it's not worth giving a look. Despite a poorly-paced story with average characters, it still has a ton of content and a sandbox that is ripe for hours of co-op fun. Even if you're playing solo, building a criminal empire is empowering and elevates Saints Row beyond being yet another open-world crime game. If it didn't take some steps back or feel buggy and dated, this game would get a more glowing recommendation, but unfortunately, it doesn't hit all of its marks."

