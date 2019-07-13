New Sci-Fi Shooter Disintegration Announced

Private Division and V1 Interactive have officially announced their new sci-fi, first-person shooter that is set to receive a full reveal later this year. While the short trailer seen above does not give away a ton of details that fans might be hoping for, it does offer us a decently vague look at what we can expect whenever the game itself does arrive. While Disintegration isn’t set to arrive until next year, we will be getting that full reveal much sooner at Gamescom 2019, which will take place next month.

What we do know is that Disintegration is a sci-fi shooter that will be in the first-person perspective. It will also be the debut title from V1 Interactive, which was co-founded by Marcus Lehto, the co-creator of Halo and former creative director at Bungie. “The opportunity to create not only a new game, but this entire studio has been exhilarating,’ Lehto said in a press release. “It is great to be able to share what this amazing team has been working on, and we can’t wait to introduce this new game that our team is building to the world next month.”

Executive Vice President and Head of Private Division Michael Worosz noted how they are happy to be working with the V1 team. “We’re lucky enough to work with someone like Marcus, a gaming icon whose creativity has influenced an entire industry. We’ve been with Marcus and the V1 Interactive team since the studio’s inception and have seen the organization grow its talent base throughout our partnership. As such, we have high confidence in Disintegration, and cannot wait to introduce it as another unique experience that further enhances the Private Division lineup.”

Disintegration will be fully revealed during Gamescom 2019, which will take place from August 20th through the 24th. It is currently expected to release in 2020 during Take-Two Interactive‘s fiscal year 2021, which is from April 1, 2020 – March 31, 2021.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to see more about Disintegration? Do you already have faith in the title due to the fact that Marcus Lehto is attached to it?