New Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer Released

Paramount & Sega have just released a brand new trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog, featuring a brand new look at the all new, all redesigned hero. Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, Sonic The Hedgehog tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been a huge point of interest for fans of both the original video game franchise and animated movies simply because the live-action CG hybrid film initially revealed a trailer that became the butt of a thousand jokes. The majority of responses to the new Sonic design were negative with criticisms ranging everything from Sonic’s human like teeth to his human like legs, and the film was surprisingly delayed soon after in order to rework this design. A new design photo up some time ago seemingly indicating the work on this design is near its end, and now a new photo of this design has made its way online.

