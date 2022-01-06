New South Park Video Game Reveals Developer

Last year, it was announced that a new video game associated with the South Park franchise was in development. This revelation didn’t bring many other details with it, although it was said that South Park Studios itself would be the team behind the game. And while this might be true, based on some new job listings that have now emerged, it seems like another gaming company is going to be working on this new title as well.

According to a new job listing, developer Question is now working on this new South Park video game. A recent post for the role of a lead level designer unveiled that Question, which has previously worked on games like The Blackout Club and The Magic Circle, is seemingly the one gearing up to create this new installment in the South Park video game franchise. While this move might seem like a strange one at face value given the studio’s relatively low profile, former developers who have worked on South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured But Whole now happen to reside at the company.

“Question is made up of ex-AAA developers whose past team credits include: Thief: Deadly Shadows, BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite, Dishonored, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and South Park: Fractured But Whole. We draw on a long history of games with strong central narratives & diverse player-enabling systems with the goal of attempting to create new experiences in the same vein, but on a smaller scale,” said a description of Question via the job post in question. “Our goal, as a game studio, is to invest in people that will grow together as a team getting stronger with each successive project.”

At this point in time, further details involving this new South Park game still have not been disclosed. The one thing we can glean from this role, however, is that the game will be developed within the Unreal Engine. Given how often Unreal is used amongst developers, though, this isn’t a revelatory piece of info by any means.

What do you think about Question being tapped to create the next South Park game? And when do you think we may begin to hear more about this project? Let me know down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

