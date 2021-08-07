New South Park Game Developer Revealed

✖

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of the South Park cartoon series, were pursuing the creation of a new video game associated with the franchise. Although details were sparse about this game, one of the biggest questions that arose in the wake of the announcement simply dealt with who would be making it. Well, thanks to a new report that has now come about, it looks like we have our answer.

Mentioned in a recent article from Bloomberg, this new South Park game is going to be developed internally by the team at South Park Studios. The news regarding this information comes directly from Stone, who confirmed to the publication that an in-house studio is the one that will be working on it. Further details about the game, such as a release date or the genre it might be part of, were not given.

As a whole, this is a pretty surprising thing to hear. Although Parker and Stone were heavily involved with the two most recent South Park games, The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole, both titles were developed by more notable studios in the video game industry. The Stick of Truth was made by renowned RPG developer Obsidian Entertainment, while an internal studio at Ubisoft worked on The Fractured But Whole. Ubisoft also published both entries, as well.

Speaking of Ubisoft, the publisher's involvement in this new South Park game is still unknown. In all likelihood, even though the game might be developed internally by the group behind South Park, an outside company will surely still publish this new entry. Whether or not Ubisoft will again be that publisher remains to be seen.

All in all, it sounds like we may not hear a whole lot more about this new South Park game for quite some time. Nevertheless, for those who enjoyed The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole, it's good to know that a new title will be coming about at any point in the future. Whenever we hear more about this title, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think about this new information related to the next South Park game? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.